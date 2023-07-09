Christian Galvis: from Hackensack to Hollywood

Since growing up watching telenovelas with his twin brother in a Colombian-American family, Christian Jesus Galvis always dreamed of being an actor. Born on December 3, 1989 in Hackensack, Christian was a competitive swimmer and soccer player during his youth. Always focused on academics, in college he finally let his hidden talents shine, eventually leading him to the big screen as a handsome kid in No strong emotions.

You and I grew up very close to each other. What was life like growing up in Hackensack and Bergen County as a whole?

Christian Galvis: I grew up with a twin brother. We both played sports and were really into the academic aspect of school. I always wanted to be an actor. I grew up watching telenovelas with my grandmother every night from 7 to 10 p.m. I fantasized about playing the role of a leading man, working on sets and learning lines. It wasn’t until I was 18 that I thought I could make a career out of it. I was following a very academic path. I had all the smarts in the book, the grades, and then something changed halfway through college when it was time to declare a major. I was part of the NJ Stars program. I was going to school at Bergen Community College and transferred to Montclair State University where I graduated with a BA in Theater Studies and a minor in Dance.

What was your first gig?

CG: It was with Carnival Cruise Line. I was offered the job two months before graduating from college and it all started. I booked the job, got the contract, graduated and after a month started working. The contract was for six months but turned into five years because it was constantly being renewed. It was kind of a culture shock for me because I grew up a mommy’s boy and a homebody. It was the first time in my life that I had to rely on myself to make everything work. I was homesick, but I knew this was a path I had to take to follow my dreams. I slowly adapted to being alone. Looking back, it was an incredible opportunity for many reasons. I got a steady paycheck, didn’t have to pay rent, was able to save money, and eventually got paid to travel the world and see places where people pay a fortune to spend their vacation. Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Hawaii; I have been everywhere.

Five years is a long time. What did you do when finished?

CG: I always wanted to pursue Broadway; however, I always feared that it wouldn’t work. So, I never gave it my full attention until I was dating someone with the same passions who encouraged me and gave me the drive to do so. We moved to New York in September 2017, when I started auditioning and getting into musical theater. One of my first jobs was booking Chicago at the Fulton Theater where I have met some of my best friends to date. Afterwards, I lived in Japan for West Side Story, performed in jazz clubs and walked the Vogue catwalk. I filmed several episodes of The Godfather of HarlemI filmed an episode of season three of The two othersand more recently No strong emotions. I am very grateful to my agency, Clear Talent Group, and my manager, Joe Flowers.

You are everywhere No strong emotions trailer. You and Jennifer Lawrence are even the thumbnail photo from the movie’s promos. This is a big deal. How did it all come together?

CG: When my agency sent me the submission for the self-tape audition, it had a pseudonym, Margo. They didn’t specify what it was for, who produced it, none of that. I did the self-tape in my gym with a friend of mine who came over from Jersey to help me do it. I sent the tape. Within two weeks, my agent called me to let me know that he would like to move forward with me. Then it all started: contract, dates, fitting. During the final fitting, the stylist who dresses me let me slip that I would be working with Jennifer Lawrence the next day. I was shocked! I literally had no idea that I would be working alongside Jennifer Lawrence until 4 p.m. the day before my 6 a.m. call.

Actor Christian Galvis

Was it hard to keep this a secret?

CG: I signed a very strict confidentiality agreement. I shot in September 2022. Months go by, I’m still working on other projects, and because of the NDA, I haven’t given it much thought. Then a friend sent me the full trailer and I was shocked again. I didn’t expect me to be the thumbnail of the trailer let alone featured so heavily in it, especially since there are so many household names in the film. Then I remember having a conversation with a producer on set about my desire to be a lead actor. The producer told me that my foot was in the door now and that was just the beginning. He also told me that from the moment he saw my self-cassette, he knew I was the guy in the movie. I firmly believe that when something is for you, it won’t escape you, and the fact that he said that without my prompting solidified that for me. Life has a beautiful way of showing you that what is meant for you will find you.

How did you get into the modeling industry?

CG: I have an interesting story about this. I knew I wanted to be a model and needed digital photos to submit to agencies. My friend, John Michael, took pictures of me. He wanted to be hired as a photographer while I wanted to be chosen as a model. He used my photographs as part of his photography portfolio when an agency that liked my photographs inquired about me. They interviewed me, took digital photos and ended up signing me. I ended up doing campaigns for different brands including Hero Cosmetics. This eventually led to me being picked up and signed with Made Worldwide Agency Inc. (MWA Models) where I shot campaigns for Express and Differio.

Shirtless actor Christian Galvis Actor Christian Galvis showing off his attributes Actor Christian Galvis barely covered Actor Christian Galvis Actor Christian Galvis on the beach Actor Christian Galvis in a blue suit Actor Christian Galvis in running shoes

When did you come out and how was it received?

CG: I started dating a guy who had dated when I wasn’t, so I knew I was playing with fire, but I was able to keep it a secret until our first break. I came out when I was 19 and the first person I came out to was my dad. I was going through this breakup with my boyfriend at the time. I was super emotional and felt like I had a total breakdown. I just dropped it in conversation. Coming from a Latino home, homosexuality is something that is looked down upon. It is not something openly discussed or accepted. Once my parents realized that homosexuality had nothing to do with who I am as an individual, their minds and approach began to change. Nevertheless, it took between three and four years before everything cooled down. I remember being away on a contract and getting the most heartwarming message from my mom.

How difficult was it for you to navigate this transition process?

CG: My grandmother, who now lives in Colombia, was my confidante. We were talking about boys, sex, everything. I grew up with my grandparents living with us. They were present at all the important moments of my life, and even though they were older than my parents, they were my best friends and initially more tolerant. Today, my parents accept me as I am. I don’t think they’ll ever be 100% okay, but they love me enough to be open and happy. My parents really liked my last partner, so now they’re open to getting to know who I am. As long as I’m happy, they’re happy. My parents are my biggest supporters and never want me to forget what I love to do in life, and never want me to prioritize anyone else over my dreams, which I have been guilty in the past.

What are your short and long term goals?

CG: I want to work on more films and play characters that are outside of my comfort zone and challenge me as an artist. I want to be a lead on Broadway and have a main contract. I love the challenge of being a leading man in a TV series. Really, I just want to be happy and say, I did this, I tried, and I have stories to tell.

Would you ever go down the reality TV path?

CG: I don’t like to say, never say never, but I can’t see myself going that route. I enjoy it as an escape when I just need to put my feet up and watch something fun. However, that’s not necessarily something I see myself doing right now. I know I’d be a big TV, but I’d like to keep this to myself [laughs].

Instagram: @Christiano_Jay