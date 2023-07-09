Entertainment
Johnny Depp performs on stage with his rock band Hollywood Vampires in Manchester
Johnny Depp took to the stage at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night with his rock band Hollywood Vampires after saying he felt “lucky to be doing what he loves”.
The Hollywood star, 60, is currently on tour with his band, which includes Alice Cooper’s Vince Furnier and Tommy Henriksen and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.
Hollywood Vampires will next play in London, before moving on to Birmingham and Glasgow as Johnny’s career revival continues following last year’s libel trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
Performing on location, he wore a striped shirt with a black satin waistcoat and sleek pants.
To finish off his look, Johnny sported a white fedora hat, with his dark hair falling underneath.
Gig: Johnny Depp, 60, took to the stage at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night with his rock band Hollywood Vampires after saying he felt ‘lucky to do what he loves’
Performance: The Hollywood star is currently on tour with his band, which includes Alice Cooper’s Vince Furnier and Tommy Henriksen and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.
Johnny and Amber seem to be on the right track after his brutal defamation lawsuit.
Just over a year after the trial ended on June 1, 2022, sources spoke to People on the former celebrity couple and their current career on Wednesday.
The update comes after Depp received a favorable result at trial as the jury determined that Depp had proven all elements of the alleged defamation. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages.
A source close to Depp said he had “closed the chapter” on his trial.
“He feels incredibly lucky to be doing what he loves,” they added.
Johnny is currently on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, the UK side’s supergroup having played in Scarborough, Swansea and Manchester.
Johnny, Alice Cooper and Joe formed the Hollywood Vampires in 2012, initially performing covers to honor rock stars who died in the 1970s.
Johnny previously toured with Beck and recorded an album with the legendary guitarist, who died aged 78 from bacterial meningitis.
Edgy: Performing on location, he wore a striped shirt with a black satin waistcoat and sleek pants
Rocker: To finish off his look, Johnny sported a white fedora hat, with his black hair falling underneath
On stage: Hollywood Vampires will next play in London, before moving on to Birmingham and Glasgow as Johnny’s career continues
Career: Johnny, Alice Cooper and Joe formed the Hollywood Vampires in 2012, initially performing covers to honor rock stars who died in the 1970s
Musician: Johnny previously toured with Beck and recorded an album with the legendary guitarist, who died aged 78 from bacterial meningitis.
The duo have created a 13-track collection, featuring two new Depp originals and an eclectic mix of covers ranging from iconic artists such as the Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye and John Lennon to alternative rockers such as Killing Joke and The Velvet Underground. .
“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and our creativity. We were joking about how we felt again at 18, so that became the title of the album too’ ‘, Beck, 77, said in a statement about the album, reported by Billboard.
In keeping with their fond memories of music-spurred adolescence, the two artists decided to use an illustration of themselves at 18, drawn by Beck’s wife, Sandra, for the album cover.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12279067/Johnny-Depp-performs-stage-rock-band-Hollywood-Vampires-Manchester.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Zelensky visits Snake Island as Ukraine war enters 500th day – BBC News
- Johnny Depp performs on stage with his rock band Hollywood Vampires in Manchester
- Full-time: Charlotte FC draws 2-2 with Eastern Conference Leaders FC Cincinnati
- Ukraine closes in on Bakhmut over cluster bomb supply by US
- ‘IMF refused to give PTI chief a guarantee of timely elections’: sources
- Did Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks Take Hollywood’s Favorite Diet Drug, Ozempic?
- Barbara Corcoran says we could have a COVID housing market before you know it
- Midwest earthquake threat: Illinois at risk of $60-80 billion in damage. are you ready?
- China sends warships and jets near Taiwan as top US officials visit Beijing | world news
- Blinken’s trip to the Caribbean could open a new chapter for US foreign policyExBulletin
- Hockey tournament commemorates local players lost in bus accident
- Debris from Elon Musk’s SpaceX launch remains, marking environmental concerns