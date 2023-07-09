Johnny Depp performs on stage with his rock band Hollywood Vampires in Manchester

Johnny Depp took to the stage at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night with his rock band Hollywood Vampires after saying he felt “lucky to be doing what he loves”.

The Hollywood star, 60, is currently on tour with his band, which includes Alice Cooper’s Vince Furnier and Tommy Henriksen and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.

Hollywood Vampires will next play in London, before moving on to Birmingham and Glasgow as Johnny’s career revival continues following last year’s libel trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Performing on location, he wore a striped shirt with a black satin waistcoat and sleek pants.

To finish off his look, Johnny sported a white fedora hat, with his dark hair falling underneath.

Gig: Johnny Depp, 60, took to the stage at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night with his rock band Hollywood Vampires after saying he felt ‘lucky to do what he loves’

Performance: The Hollywood star is currently on tour with his band, which includes Alice Cooper’s Vince Furnier and Tommy Henriksen and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.

Johnny and Amber seem to be on the right track after his brutal defamation lawsuit.

Just over a year after the trial ended on June 1, 2022, sources spoke to People on the former celebrity couple and their current career on Wednesday.

The update comes after Depp received a favorable result at trial as the jury determined that Depp had proven all elements of the alleged defamation. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages.

A source close to Depp said he had “closed the chapter” on his trial.

“He feels incredibly lucky to be doing what he loves,” they added.

Johnny is currently on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, the UK side’s supergroup having played in Scarborough, Swansea and Manchester.

Johnny, Alice Cooper and Joe formed the Hollywood Vampires in 2012, initially performing covers to honor rock stars who died in the 1970s.

Johnny previously toured with Beck and recorded an album with the legendary guitarist, who died aged 78 from bacterial meningitis.

Edgy: Performing on location, he wore a striped shirt with a black satin waistcoat and sleek pants

Rocker: To finish off his look, Johnny sported a white fedora hat, with his black hair falling underneath

On stage: Hollywood Vampires will next play in London, before moving on to Birmingham and Glasgow as Johnny’s career continues

Career: Johnny, Alice Cooper and Joe formed the Hollywood Vampires in 2012, initially performing covers to honor rock stars who died in the 1970s

Musician: Johnny previously toured with Beck and recorded an album with the legendary guitarist, who died aged 78 from bacterial meningitis.

The duo have created a 13-track collection, featuring two new Depp originals and an eclectic mix of covers ranging from iconic artists such as the Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye and John Lennon to alternative rockers such as Killing Joke and The Velvet Underground. .

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and our creativity. We were joking about how we felt again at 18, so that became the title of the album too’ ‘, Beck, 77, said in a statement about the album, reported by Billboard.

In keeping with their fond memories of music-spurred adolescence, the two artists decided to use an illustration of themselves at 18, drawn by Beck’s wife, Sandra, for the album cover.