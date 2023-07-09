Daily record, July 8, 2023 | News, Sports, Jobs

Marshall County Courthouse

To research

July 7

Kyle Lynn Mulinix made a first appearance on two counts of interfering with official acts and failing to keep or use seat belts. Jeff Hazen is named attorney. The pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 26 at 9:30 a.m. in the trial court.

Alexander Michael Wayne Anderson made a first appearance on a fifth-degree robbery charge. Anderson pleaded guilty and the fine is $105 with an additional $15.75 and $102 in court costs for a total of $222.75.

Scott Edward Blair made his first appearance during an assault while displaying a dangerous weapon load. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17 at 9 a.m. Bail is set at $2,000 in cash.

Shaye Dalton Raye Zubrod made a first appearance on a load of fireworks. Zubrod pleaded guilty and the fine is $105 with an additional $15.75 and $60 in court costs for a total of $180.75.

An 11-year-old, two 15-year-olds, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old appeared for curfew violations. The court ordered a pre-trial scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on July 26 in the trial court and 10 hours of community service performed before that date.

Kind Alvin Sanchez made his first appearance on an evasion charge, a speeding charge, two counts of failing to obey a stop sign charge. Nikolas Pilcher is appointed lawyer. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27 at 9 a.m.

Victor Antonio Trevino made a first appearance on a charge of child endangerment, a charge of driving under the influence, a charge of failing to maintain license plate, a charge of speeding and a charge of driving under suspension. The preliminary hearing is set for July 27 at 9 a.m. A substance abuse assessment is ordered and the results are submitted to the court.

Adam Russel Darling made his first appearance on a driving under suspension charge. A pre-trial conference is set for 9:30 a.m. on September 13 in the trial court.

Jeremy Steven Rocheleau made a first appearance on a dog on the loose. Rocheleau pleaded guilty and the fine is $105 with an additional $15.75 and $60 in court costs for a total of $180.75.

Angelina Marie Claus made her first appearance on a save failure in the assured and clear distance charge. Claus pleaded guilty and the fine is $105 with an additional $15.75 and $60 in court costs for a total of $180.75.

Jaime Ramirez Torres made his first appearance on a first offense operating under the influence charge, an open container charge and a failing to maintain control charge. Jennie Wilson Moore is appointed attorney. The preliminary inquiry is cancelled. A substance abuse assessment is ordered and the results are submitted to the court.

Juan Marcos Luis Ambrosio made his first appearance on an operation under the influence of the first offense. Patrick Peters is appointed lawyer. The preliminary hearing is set for July 27 at 9 a.m. A substance abuse assessment is ordered and the results are submitted to the court.

Randall Ray Weir made his first appearance on an operation under the influence for the first offense. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27 at 9 a.m. A substance abuse assessment is ordered and the results are submitted to the court.

Jay William Smith made a first appearance on a charge of third-degree harassment. A pre-trial is scheduled for July 26 at 9:30 a.m. in the trial court.

Jaqueline Melendez made a first appearance on a disorderly conduct charge. Mark Torche is appointed as a lawyer. The pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 26 at 9:30 a.m. in the trial court.

Casey Thomas McMahon made a first appearance on a fifth-degree robbery charge. McMahon pleaded guilty and the fine is $105 with an additional $15.75 and $60 in court costs for a total of $180.75.

Ignacio Mora made a first appearance on a first offense possession of a controlled substance charge. Aron Vaughn is appointed attorney. The preliminary hearing is set for July 27 at 9 a.m. A substance abuse assessment is ordered and the results are submitted to the court.

Transfers of ownership

July 6

Ethan S. Kaplan and Melinda G. Young at Alma Silva Morales, 1115 W. Church St.

Crystal A. and Larry D. Dunham at Cameren Starn, Daniel J. Starn and Lisa M. Starn, 2104 Vermillion Lane

Danny D. and Victoria L. Cruikshank at Andrew and Ashley Pool, 2562A Oaks Ave.

Marshalltown Police Department

Arrests

On Thursday, July 6, 35-year-old Byron Barker was arrested for driving with a repeat offense.

On Thursday, July 6, 32-year-old Robert Dalton was arrested for driving with a repeat offense.

On Thursday, July 6, Teresa Oliver, 51, was arrested on two counts of fifth-degree robbery.

Thursday, July 6, Scott Blair, 46, was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Marshall County Sheriff

Arrests

On Thursday July 6, Kyle Mulinix, 39, was arrested on two counts of interfering with official acts and failing to maintain seat belts.