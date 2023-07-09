How a young Welsh actress climbed Hollywood’s iconic sign and threw it | History | News

Tragic Peg Entwistle in Thirteen Women (1932)

A pretty, aspiring 24-year-old actress from the Welsh Valleys looked up from her flat at the Hollywood sign that had come to represent all that sparkles in the City of Angels. She climbed a 45-foot ladder to the top of the H losing one of her new shoes in the process and saw the city of Los Angeles sprawling below…a city of shattered dreams. She jumped. The world famous sign was completed 100 years ago, lit by 4,000 bulbs. At a cost of $21,000 ($335,000 today), it was actually built by a real estate company to promote a housing development project called Hollywoodland, Beachwood Canyon, overlooking the booming studio complexes.

The longer original sign was built by a real estate company

Development never happened and the sign was intended to last only 18 months. But he came to represent the movie industry, whose glamor swept the world with stars like Charlie Chaplin, Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford during Hollywood’s Golden Age. Among the lovers was Millicent Lilian Entwistle, known as Peg, who was born in 1908 in Port Talbot, Wales. Her English parents divorced when she was a child and her father, actor Robert, won custody. They spent several years in West Kensington, London, while he appeared in West End productions. The couple emigrated to America in 1913, sailing from Liverpool and settling in New York where Robert starred in several Broadway plays. He died in a hit-and-run accident on Park Avenue in December 1922, and Peg was taken in by her theater manager uncle. Through her family connections, Peg was given small roles in Shakespearean productions, and at age 17 began landing lead roles, usually in light-hearted touring comedies.

Hollywood

But she was unhappy with the frothy roles and wanted to be taken seriously as an actress, just like her favorite movie stars. In 1929, she told a journalist: I prefer to play roles that carry conviction. Maybe it’s because these are the easiest yet hardest things for me to do. To play any type of emotional scene, I have to work up to a certain tone. If I hit that in my first word, the rest of the words and lines take care of themselves. Hollywood beckoned. Her uncle and two half-brothers had settled there and she joined them in 1932 in their modest home on Beachwood Canyon Drive. Peg won a role in a play that had just been transferred from Broadway The Mad Hopes and the Los Angeles Examiner gave her a positive review: In the cast, Peg Entwistle and Humphrey Bogart take the top spot supporting the star (Billie Burke) and both give good, serious performance. She seemed to be on the threshold of movie stardom and was thrilled when major studio RKO signed her for a supporting role in the Thirteen Women murder mystery. But the film received poor reviews and the studio dropped her. She fell into a familiar cycle of depression. From her new home, she could see the Hollywood sign. Her family later believed that after going from one unsuccessful casting call to another, they saw it as a symbol of desperation.

On September 18, 1932, after a night of heavy drinking, Peg told her Uncle Harold that she was going up Beachwood Drive to meet some friends at the local pharmacy. Instead, she climbed the rocky slope through thorny thickets to the base of the panel. Once there, she took off her black and beige silk coat, folded it neatly and placed it next to her elegant handbag, which contained a suicide note, at the base of a ladder of electrician. Later that day, a hiker found Pegs clothing and spotted her body 100 feet down the ravine. Police recovered the shattered corpse which remained unidentified for two days. Her uncle realized it was her when the newspapers reported her suicide note. He said: I’m afraid of being a coward. I’m sorry for everything. If I had done this a long time ago, it would have saved me a lot of pain. PE Pegs’ remains were interred alongside his father. A few days after her death, a letter arrived at her home from the Beverly Hills Playhouse offering her the lead role in their upcoming production. It was the story of a young girl who commits suicide. And a few weeks later, Pegs’ only Hollywood film, Thirteen Women, was released and proved to be a success. Before moving to Hollywood, Peg had briefly married and divorced a man who did not tell her he had a six-year-old son. This boy grew up to be TV and movie star Brian Keith. After a long and successful career, he also committed suicide in 1997.