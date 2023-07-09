Entertainment
Okeeheelee Park offers wakeboarding on an aerial tow system
Kids, teens, young adults, anyone can beat the South Florida summer heat at Shark Park 561 at Okeeheelee Park in unincorporated Palm Beach County.
The park attracts skiers, boaters, kayakers, and canoeists, and offers cable-powered kneeboarding, wakeboarding, and waterskiing on two different tow-rope loops.
Session and day passes are available for residents and tourists. There is also every day promotions that tire-breakers may want to browse during their daily searches”fun things to do near me.” Pricing for different daily activities ranging from hourly passes to day access to attractions.
Shark Wake Park 561 was built and is operated by a company owned by a great golfer Greg Norman. His son, Greg Norman Jr.and Jeff Trudeau run the park, the county’s first cable-powered water sports park.
Fly above and carve through the water
Five things to know before you go
- birthday parties can be programmed on site
- Four listed youth camps are available all year round
- The average temperature for the area in July is 84
- South Florida’s UV Index is highest in July
- Safety courses are compulsory for children under 10 years old
Thomas Cordy is a multimedia reporter for The Palm Beach Post.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
