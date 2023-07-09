Daily horoscope for July 9, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Sunday July 9, 2023 Birthday today (07/09/23). Friends provide sustenance this year. Research constantly to discover valuable rewards. Enjoy the comforts of home with the family this fall, before team adjustments or community changes redirect this winter. Home repairs and renovations this spring boost your career to new heights. Share the teamwork, the rewards and the laughs. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a 9 Take care of yourself with extra care. Lose yourself in lonely pursuits and enthusiasms. How would you like things to be? Let yourself go to reverie and imagination. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a 6 Think of a transition as an opportunity. Imagine how you would like things to turn out. Nature inspires you. Establish a deeper spiritual or philosophical connection. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 7. Have fun with friends. Nature inspires and recharges. Invent possibilities for later connection. Boost teamwork with an inspiring vision for a prosperous future. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a 7 Things might seem stuck at work. Focus on the positive. Visualize fantastic success. Discuss the potential with trusted friends and allies. Review and revise plans. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a slow 7 for considering options. Delays or traffic can be frustrating. Organization and preparation allow you to travel light and avoid confusion. Study the conditions. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is a 7 Some messages might get lost in translation. Clarify patiently. Focus on practical financial details, such as insurance, inheritance, taxes or legal matters. Discover an unusual solution. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is a 7 Imagine the possibilities. Things are looking good for your team. Invent possibilities and inspiration with your partner. Learn something new about someone you love. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is an 8 Prioritize your health and well-being. Find creative ways to move. Nature feeds your spirit. Good food and rest recharge your body. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is a 7 Relax and have fun with someone lovely. Connect around a common passion. Invent an attractive possibility together. Discover the beauty that hides in plain sight. Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Today is a 7. Take care of yourself and your family. Clean up the mess. Make household repairs. Patiently clarify cross cables. Cook something wonderful. Relax and rejuvenate with those around you. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is an 8 Discover inspiration all around. Creative muses harmonize in the whisper of the wind. Apply talents and charms for a moving cause. Throw your song in the river. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is an 8 Delays could affect your sales or revenue. Don’t waste resources. Simplify to the essentials. Generate positive cash flow by delivering reliable and excellent results. Patience pays. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

