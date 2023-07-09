Entertainment
Ryan Dorsey and his son Josey talk about Naya Rivera “every day” 3 years after her death (exclusive source)
“They keep all the memories of her alive,” a source told PEOPLE
Ryan Dorsey and his son Joey are doing well after three years naya riverahis death, a source tells PEOPLE.
They are surrounded by their family, including Naya’s sister and Ryan’s parents, according to the source. Everyone has always made it a priority to make Josey’s life as happy as possible. It took them a long time to find a new normal after Nayas died. They all do a great job though.
The insider adds: Ryan really is the best dad. Josey is the nicest boy. He is very smart too. Their house is filled with photos of him with Naya. They talk about Naya every day. They say good evening to him in the evening. They keep all the memories of her alive.
Rivera and Dorsey welcomed Josey, now 8, in September 2015. The couple tied the knot in July 2014 and were married for two years before the actress filed for divorce in 2016 when Josey was 14 months old.
THE Joy star tragically drowned at the age of 33 in July 2020 after being reported missing during her boat trip with Josey, who was 4 at the time, at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.
In May, Dorsey, 39, told how their son paid tribute to his mother with her two grandmothers on Mother’s Day.
“@joseydorsey did a Mother’s Day butterfly outing for mum with grandma and grandma (&Bess),” he wrote, sharing photos from the outing, where the little one was joined by his Elf on the Shelf toy. “Afterwards, he held his little elf up to the sky with a smile and said, ‘Happy Mother’s Day in Heaven, Mom.'”
The last image in the photo carousel showed toddler Josey in bed with Rivera as she read him The cat in the hat.
In a March interview with AND! NewsDorsey says he had to “navigate” in the conversations of his daily life with her son about what happened with his mother in the three years since her death.
“A lot of kids find out what his dad does for work. They’ll also find out about his mom, which is always something that’s hard to deal with,” said the big sky the actor told the outlet.
“It’s always a reminder of the obvious. Something that will never change is what happened and he has to deal with it on a daily basis. As he goes through these milestones growing up, the kids talk about their mother at school and dealing with her situation is very unique,” he added.
Although Josey hasn’t seen much of Dorsey’s work, he said he wanted to take a look at some of his mother’s shows.
“He will never forget his mother,” Dorsey said AND! News.
“He’s interested in looking at things and looking at her work one day. Those things will speak for themselves, and he’ll really appreciate the impact she had on people and how talented she was and who was his mother on the outside, not just in his family life.”
|
