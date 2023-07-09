Beloved local musician Jimmy Triay has put on quite a show in his lifetime

James “Jimmy” Triay was laid to rest on Saturday. For Jimmy, life was a stage and he was the leader, bringing smiles to the very end.

NEW ORLEANS As we go through life, so long as things are going well, we tend to keep moving, not soaking up the atmosphere, not taking the time to appreciate those around us and the wonderful gifts they give us every day. through small acts of kindness or larger acts of outright love.

As we get older, we tend to savor time more, realizing that life is fleeting and soaking it all up, sometimes blaming ourselves for not doing it sooner.

On Saturday, we buried a classmate of mine from grammar and high school, James Jimmy Triay. I can’t say I knew him well as an adult, having gone separate ways, but I remember the young man I went to school with. I’m not sure there was a time when Jimmy didn’t have a smile on his face. I don’t remember that I remember Jimmy having an affinity for school, but he certainly had an affinity for life. Even at this young age, he seemed to know about important people, family, caring for others and helping them smile.

He loved his music and played in some bands during his high school years. School was compulsory, music was his passion.

To say Jimmy was a character is an understatement. Let’s put it this way, I’m lucky to have my two parents and my five siblings always with me. They all know who Jimmy is and all have at least one story or memory and they all come with a smile.

Because I don’t have many personal memories of Jimmy after high school, I rely on others and what I saw online and at one of his performances to piece together a portrait of someone who touched so many lives with his music and personality.

I’ve met people like Jimmy before, but they’re rare. You see, Jimmy seemed motivated to have a good time and, Lord, he did. But it seemed to be his life’s purpose to help others have a good time too. His musical shows, at least those of the Lost in the 60s band he led, went at a breakneck pace with almost no time between songs, much to the chagrin of some of his bandmates.

In an interview he did about another of his bands, the Blue Meanies, Jimmy talked about wanting to take people back to their youth and simpler times when the most important things in your life were to go out with friends and try to impress the girl. or a guy you might have had your eye on.

We all have songs from our youth that relate to special times in our lives, both good and not so good, but we even tend to look back on the not so good ones with smiles until they were gone. too bad, we did fine in the end and learned something along the way.

Jimmy had a distinctive look and I’m sure the girls loved him with his curly blonde hair and wide, attractive eyes. Jimmy was a family man, in love with his wife and children, brothers and sisters, parents, cousins, nieces and nephews, and he was able to touch so many other lives through his music.

He had a successful printing business, and the ever-sociable Jimmy was undoubtedly popular with his customers, with the nickname Jimmy the Printer on his NOLA.com obituary. Always very social, putting Jimmy in charge of a company where his job was to make people happy was a lot like giving Wimpy the responsibility of taste testing burgers (I know, I dated myself there- down). But I think there’s no doubt that it was the music that drove Jimmy. Along with his family, it was what woke him up every day, which helped put a smile on his face and kept him that way in his battle with cancer.

It’s a battle he succumbed to, but death is a battle we all concede to at some point. What makes the difference is how we lived our lives along the way. Did we cherish the moments? Have we enriched the lives of others? Have we put smiles on people’s faces. Have we lived our lives or have we spent a lot of them waiting for time?

64 seems like the new 45, so by those numbers, Jimmy’s life ended way too soon. If we count the days we have lived and compare them to the days we have lived, how many of us can say that we have lived fully for 64 years? Jimmy has accumulated 85 years of life in his 64 year life.

There are photos of Jimmy smiling in his hospital bed, with a triumphant pose of outstretched arms. He fought for the microphone and sang at a benefit night for him for the past few weeks, tearing up at the show of support, for the lives he touched. There are videos of him in the hospital, himself a patient battling the Satan known as chemo, but still picking up a guitar to sing for and with his new friends, those also battling the disease insidious – crowd-pleasing to the end.

Jimmy lived to the full, taking the bull by the horns for almost six and a half decades on earth. No one is perfect, but when we check our scorecards, we were all looking for more birdies than bogeys. I don’t know if Jimmy has ever played golf, but he’s definitely spent his life below par.

I didn’t go see Jimmy before he passed. I probably hadn’t seen him in 40 years. I have not been able to benefit from the adult experience of Jimmy Triay, and I am the poorest of them.