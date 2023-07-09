RHOBH star Kyle Richards responds to rumors that she is dating Morgan Wade | Entertainment
Kyle Richards has slammed rumors that she is dating Morgan Wade.
The 54-year-old reality star was at the center of rumors that she had split from husband Mauricio Umansky – whom she married in 1996 – and had struck up a relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, 28 years old, but played coy when asked about the pair having matching tattoos.
When asked if it was all just a rumor, she told PageSix, “Yeah. We’re really good friends. She’s not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.”
Kyle – who has daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, with Mauricio – explained when reports surfaced on Monday (03.07.23) that the couple had been “separated for some time “, that the claims were “false” even though it has been a “difficult year” for both of them.
She wrote on Instagram, “Regarding the news that came out of us today… Any claims regarding our divorce are false. However, yes, we’ve had a tough year.
The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star – who is also the mother of Farrah, 34, with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie – went on to add that this year had been their “toughest” so far, but insisted they still “love and respect each other” and pleaded with others to stop creating “fake stories” about his private life.
She added: “The hardest part of our marriage. But we love and respect each other enormously. There has been no wrongdoing on the part of anyone. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work out our problems in private.While it can be fun to speculate, please don’t create fake stories to fit another salacious narrative.
“Thank you for the love and support. Kyle and Mauricio.”
Hours earlier, a source claiming to be close to the couple alleged that they split some time ago but still live together.
The insider told People, “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but still live under the same roof. They remain friendly as they find out what lies ahead for them and their family.”
