Over the years, Bollywood has produced a number of stars and superstars. Many of these artists have starred in a number of blockbuster movies. If you ask someone who is the most successful actor against their name, names like Amitabh Bachchan or one of the Khans may come up. The truth is, none of these names come close to the 73 hits provided by this 1970s star.

Dharmendra, the charismatic Bollywood actor, etched his name in history as the most successful star in the industry. With an incredible 73 box office hits under his belt, he left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. While some may argue that his success is attributed to the sheer number of films he has appeared in, Dharmendra’s popularity and talent cannot be overlooked.

Having acted in over 250 films throughout his career, Dharmendra boasts an impressive success rate of around 30%. His iconic performances in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Dharam Veer, Phool Aur Patthar, and Yamla Pagla Deewana cemented his position as one of Bollywood’s finest actors. Additionally, his participation in multi-star and ensemble productions has contributed significantly to his impressive blockbuster tally.

Jeetendra follows closely behind Dharmendra, who has delivered 56 hits in over 200 films. Amitabh Bachchan, often hailed as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, secures third place with 55 hits in 150 films. Mithun Chakraborty ranks fourth with 50 hits in over 300 films, while Rajesh Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Shah Rukh Khan follow suit with their respective hit films.

Judging the success based on the success percentage, the legendary Dilip Kumar emerges as the favorite. With an impressive number of 31 successes out of 56 films, he holds a success rate of more than 55%. Shah Rukh Khan secures the second position with 32 successes out of 63 films, while Aamir Khan claims third place with 20 successes out of 43 films.

The success of these iconic actors not only reflects their immense talent, but also highlights their ability to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on the silver screen. Their contributions to Indian cinema have been immeasurable, shaping the industry and setting benchmarks for generations to come.

As Dharmendra continues to add to her incredible tally with her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, her legacy as Bollywood’s most successful star remains undisputed. These actors have not only graced the big screen, but have also become part of our cinematic heritage, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of millions of fans around the world.