After Esha Deol blew up Karan Deol’s marriage, Hema Malini says Dharmendra was always there for his daughters: “He was worried…”





Hema Malini and Dharmendra are one of Bollywood’s most famous couples. They married in 1980 and have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. When Dharmendra fell in love with Hema, he was already married to Prakash Kaur. Although he decided to separate from Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra never officially divorced. Hema has announced its intention to maintain a respectful distance of the “other family” of Dharmendra. She has now opened up about Dharmendra’s presence in their lives and how much he worries about their daughters. In an interview with Lehren, Hema explained that Dharmendra was always there for their daughters Esha and Ahana. Hema also recalled how worried he was about getting them married. She says, I have my two children, they are very well behaved and he (Dharmendra) is still there. That’s the best part, it’s still there.She added, In fact, he was worried, Shaadi hona real baby ka jaldi (Les Gets should marry quickly). I said Hoga (It will happen). When the time is right, the right person will come. With the blessings of God and guru ma, it all happened. See this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini) Dharmendra recently made headlines after sharing a post on social media apparently apologizing to the Hema and their two daughters for not having personally called them to invite them to the wedding of his grandson Karan Deol. Karan is the son of Sunny Deol. He recently married Drisha Acharya, but Hema and her two daughters did not attend the festivities. Hema and Dharmendra have acted together in films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Kinara among others. Hema had recently called her marriage unconventional and in an interview with The Bombay Times she said: If my marriage had been conventional, I think I would have been nobody. Today I do all of that – movies, dancing, going to places for lectures, doing politics – it’s sab kuch kaise hota if it was a conventional life. Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

