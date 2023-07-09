Entertainment
“I hope to work in Bollywood one day”: Miss World Karolina Bielawska
It was in 1996, five years after liberalisation. The world was heading to India, and so was Miss World. The international beauty pageant was brought to Bangalore by Amitabh Bachchans ABCL. It didn’t go well. As The New York Times reported, Strange Bedfellows became entangled in their mutual outrage at feminists who found such contests demeaning to women and Hindu nationalists who saw the show as an invasion of Western degeneracy. Groups of women put on a mock pageant in a public park, awarding titles such as Miss Poverty and Miss Homeless. The protests became so violent that the swimsuit competition had to be moved to Seychelles.
Twenty-seven years later, the Miss World pageant is once again hosted by India this year. It was not difficult to choose India, says Julia Morley, president and CEO of the Miss World organization. It is a joy and a thrill to be here.
It was in 1966 that India obtained its first Miss World. Reita Faria went to London with a suitcase full of borrowed clothes and makeup. For the swimwear section, she borrowed a suit from model Persis Khambatta. But the costume didn’t fit her well, so she spent the 3 she brought with her to buy a new costume and a pair of heels, which she never wore again. Since then India has had five Miss Worlds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Manushi Chhillar. If the current Miss India, Sini Shetty, wins the title of Miss World, India would have the maximum number of Miss Worlds. Shetty says she doesn’t find it a burden to compete in her home country. She would like her fellow candidates to explore India and its culture. Our values are embodied by atithi devo bhava, meaning the guest is equal to God, Shetty says. Having a background in hospitality I think I will do a decent job. I know I represent 1.4 billion people.
However, Shetty will not find her task easy. She must compete with winners from 130 countries for the title. It’s like working full time, but all the work is done on yourself, says Liza Varma, former Miss India, show director and groomer for Miss India contestants. Your day begins at 6 a.m. and continues until 11 p.m., and is filled with two to three hours of workouts, yoga, controlled meals, and meetings.
Varma says the moment Chhillar walked into her home in 2016, she knew the young model was going to win the crown for India. For nearly six months, Varma groomed her on her body language, parade, confidence, pose, and poise. She had real dedication and was determined to work hard, she said. Chhillars dieticians have previously shared that she would start the day with hot water, never skip breakfast, avoid sugar and eat in small amounts. From diet and grooming to personality development and even skin and dental health, participants are set to be the best version of themselves, Varma says.
But besides all that, the most important thing is that X-factor in itself, says Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, actor, doctor and model who became the first Indian woman to win the title of Madame Monde in 2001. beauty being called regressive, she says, There’s always been this argument, but it’s also true that beautiful women have a place in society, and that includes their inner beauty. In my chosen field, I get paid for my looks. Brands chain models to promote their products. Additionally, these women get a platform to support a cause and spread a message. That said, even though Miss World and Miss Universe have their own criteria, many beauty pageants have now changed their rules to become more inclusive, where height and measurements don’t matter.
When she won Mrs World, she was criticized for competing after marriage. Your career is over, they told him. But I had to change the idea that a woman’s life was over after marriage, she says. Today [things have changed so much that] when I judge such competitions, the women tell me that they even want their daughters-in-law to participate.
The Miss World pageant, founded in 1951, is the oldest international beauty pageant. It all started with Julia’s husband, Eric, an advertising manager for an entertainment company, who came up with the idea of including an international bikini competition in the Festival of Britain. Due to protests from countries such as Ireland and Spain, the bikini was replaced by a one-piece swimsuit, but this did not affect the growing popularity of pageants. The rise of television gave it a further boost, and by 1959 the BBC had started broadcasting it.
Since the beginning, 70 Miss Worlds have paraded their beauty, talents and intelligence on the world stage. The current Miss World, Karolina Bielawska from Poland, says she is delighted to come to India and hopes to one day work in a Bollywood film. She says her mother planned a long-awaited trip for them to India, but it never materialized. So now it’s like realizing her dream, she says. I am really looking forward to visiting Agra, Bengaluru and Mumbai and soaking up their culture. I love butter chicken and can’t wait to try other Indian flavors.
According to Julia, what makes Indian winners unique is their hard work, discipline, sense of humor, kindness, respect and originality. India’s latest Miss Worlds have not only put the country on a global map but they have also become global icons, superstars and entrepreneurs. If Shetty wins the Miss World title, she’ll have big heels to fill.
