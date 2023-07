Stebin Ben hosted an epic night out with Bollywood stars Photo credits team Stebin Ben Stebin Ben Hosted an epic night out with Bollywood stars Stebin Ben threw a party for his friends in the industry last night and the previews of it are driving the internet crazy! From Nupur Sanon, Sonam Bajwa to Mouni Roy and Disha Patani, the party was a hip event, and the social media stories posted by these celebrities are a true testament to how the evening went! Photo credits team Stebin Ben According to the posts, Stebin hosted the reunion for Sonam Bajwa as the picture cake said, “Congratulations, Sonam,” and the group seemed to be having a great time with each other! With shows across the country as well as around the world, Stebin Ben has a large following of fans, which is evident through the enormous frenzy of his live shows and concerts, making him the most beloved pop star in the world. India currently. Saturday feels like a Thursday night! Entertainers Crew party hard – see photos In regards to Stebin Ben is an Indian singer and performer from Bhopal. He gave voice to films, Shimla Mirchi (2020), Hotel Mumbai (2019),[4] TV Series, Class of 2017 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He also sang singles, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq (2019) and Mera Mehboob (2019), released by Zee Music Company and Sony Music India. Stebin started his musical career singing covers of songs like Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hain (from Venus Music), Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai and Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata. He made his playback singing debut with the 2017 Hindi web series, Class of 2017 and lent his vocals for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He did a cover of Ye Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai, featuring Niti Taylor, received over 6 million views on YouTube. In 2019, he made his film debut in playback with the song Humein Bharat Kehte Hain in the film Hotel Mumbai,[4] followed Ishq Di Feeling for the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi, composed by Meet Bros. Please follow and like us: Like that: As Loading… Other popular stories Jess is a Vancouver-based author and blogger. She did a Bachelor of Arts and attended film school in Vancouver. The diversity of the city inspires its creativity. She loves meeting new people and visiting new places. Currently, she is working on her next novel, a series on All She Wanted Was

