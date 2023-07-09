Brad Pitt makes his Formula 1 debut as Hollywood hits Silverstone

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt will become a Grand Prix racer this weekend.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have nothing to worry about, as Pitt won’t really be racing, but his appearance at the British Grand Prix is ​​proof of the pursuit of realism in a new motorsport film titled Summit.

It’s filming this year and is set to have a full-scale theatrical release sometime in 2024.

Filming of Summit begins this weekend, when Pitt will be in the pits at Silverstone Circuit in a garage built specifically for film work.

It will have the same look and feel as a real Grand Prix garage, thanks to an agreement with Formula 1 management which allows the construction of a film set alongside the 10 racing bases for the real teams of Grand Prize.

It will be the first film when, basically, they are in the racing event, said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. motorsport.com.

It will be quite invasive in terms of production, it is something that we have to control in a certain way, but it will be another way of showing that F1 never stops.

THE Summit The project has been in the works for over four years and Hamilton, a seven-time world champion with the McLaren and Mercedes-AMG teams, was one of the first to sign on as an F1 consultant.

The film’s team also includes star producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski, whose last blockbuster was Top Gun: Maverick.

The production team met F1’s senior management last year, at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, to sort out preliminary details and Pitt has visited several races since then.

Filming will include the use of modified Formula 2 cars, which will be driven on real tracks, including Silverstone, by professional drivers.

The cars will be restyled, most likely using computer generated images (CGI) to look like real Formula 1 cars.

Besides Pitt, who will play the role of Sonny Hayes, the cast also includes Damson Idris, playing Joshua Pearce.

The predictable storyline has Pitt as a retired racer who returns to mentor Idriss’ character.

If this sounds familiar, it’s similar to the configuration of the second Upper gun film where Tom Cruise trains a team of young fighter pilots.

Apart from the plot, other takeaways from maverick include tiny 6G cameras that can be installed on and inside cars.

THE Summit script is also similar to the exorable leads 2001 film, a Sylvester Stallone project originally slated to enter F1 but eventually transitioned to IndyCar racing in the United States.

The low light of leadswhich also had Burt Reynolds in the cast, was Stallone racing his young protege through the streets of Chicago in their race cars.

THE Summit project comes after a huge leap forward for Formula 1 thanks to the Drive to survive TV series on Netflix.

Rusha 2013 film recreating the real-life rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt in Formula 1, was also a hit theatrical starring Chris Hemsworth as Hunt.

Other F1-inspired films include Senna a documentary on the rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 2010; Lucky from 2022, which tells the life story of former F1 playmaker Bernie Ecclestone; and this year Villeneuve-Pironi about the toxic relationship between Ferrari teammates Gilles Villeneuve and Didier Pironi in the early 1980s.