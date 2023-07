Eva Longoria in Daisy Dukes & Black Bikini with Son: Photos – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image credit: BACKGRID Eva Longoria was spotted on a family outing in the beautiful mountains of Marbella, Spain on Friday, July 8. Desperate Housewives alum, 44, was joined by her handsome husband If fight and their 4 year old son santiago. Wearing a daring ensemble of a black bikini top and daisies, Eva was all smiles as the family navigated the rugged terrain. The mother-of-one swept her trademark raven tresses into a loose bun for adventure, as she added a set of white trainers and a hoodie wrapped around her waist for a casual look. Meanwhile, her adorable boy wore the cutest dinosaur tank top as he held hands with his doting mom. More about Eva Longoria Eva, who hosted Santiago with Jos in June 2018, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife when it comes to getting back into shape after pregnancy. I eat air and work my ass off! she joked at the Global Gift Foundation’s USA Empowerment Luncheon. I want to be healthy for my son. But now my clothes fit me again. However, she insisted that she was not putting too much pressure on herself to try and reduce the pregnancy weight immediately. I really gave my body time to adjust postpartum and post-pregnancy,” she explained. You know, he had a baby! It created a human life, so I wasn’t too hard to get back into shape. Meanwhile, Eva recently said she’s ready to see her again Desperate Housewives Gabby Solis character. I’ll be the first to sign up for a reboot. I miss Gaby so much! I miss being Gabby Solis, she exclaimed Mario Lopez during an interview for Access. Unfortunately, Eva ]stated that she knew for a fact that the show’s creator, Marc Cherrywouldn’t go. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Marc wouldn’t, our creator. I spoke to him several times, revealed Eva. It feels like there isn’t, why now? Like, for a reboot, it wouldn’t, she explained. He wants to know, like, what do I have to say with these characters that we haven’t fully tapped into yet? Related link Related: Flamin Hot: The cast, release date and more to know about the movie Eva Longorias Cheetos Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

