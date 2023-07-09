Live Review: Hollywood Vampires [Scarborough Open Air Theatre] July 5, 2023

AliceCooper, Joe Perry Tommy Henriksen and Johnny Depp choose Scarborough as the opening date for their UK tour. The RocknRoll Vampires are by the sea!!

Words and Pictures – John Hayhurst

THE Hollywood Vampires are obviously a legendary drinking group from the 60s, most of them have now made it to that stage in the sky, but the former member Alice Cooper decided a few years ago to reinvigorate the group of siblings to celebrate their deaths as a rock and roll supergroup, made up of different members along the way.

Tonights Embodiment Features Joe Perry Since Aerosmith fame and A-Listed movie star Johnny Deppwho is more used to being in the sea as Captain Jack Sparrow than treading the boards of a seaside arena with a Les Paul guitar. Tommy Henriksen provides some much needed punch to the rhythm and lead guitar section and touring musicians Glen Sobel (drums), Chris Wyse (bass, backing vocals) and Buck Johnson (keyboards, rhythm and lead guitar, backing vocals) also add depth to the procedure.

A supergroup of megalithic proportions like Joe Perry is the first to come off the edge of the stage. Each person taking a few seconds of individual cheering and lots of shouting when Johnny Depp makes an appearance especially among the many ladies securely fastened to the barrier. Depp has a small smile to himself as he leans to the far left of the stage, although tonight he does look slightly pensive at times, as if in a starring role. actor he knows the least. It’s clear he’s the main attraction tonight, and while Alice will command the stage, every time Depp manages a smile or a wave, he’s met with shouts and cheers from Johnny..Johnny.

Cooper wastes no time showing exactly who the showman is, he wields a magic wand like a cane menacingly above the front row, spins the stick and points at anyone he pleases, the over-70s looks like a vampire in need of fresh blood and he’s not the one you want to cross paths with. kick off with I want my now one of the rare original compositions to be played tonight followed by another Raise the dead. The majority of the rest of the set is made up of covers celebrating those rock stars we’ve lost along the way over the past few decades, and some were obviously members of that exclusive drinking club.

To become a Hollywood Vampire you had to drink more than everyone else and while I’m sure Johnny could still have fun, I guess the others had their day of drugs, drink and debauchery. Alice is better known these days for golfing once in a while than bingeing all night, and as he joked, I sometimes go back to that drinking club in the middle of the night to see my friends , but they are all dead .

We get a moving version of I am eighteen years old first doors but it will not be Alice Cooper show, there are no extra stage props or guillotines here, just the onstage talent and a group of friends churning out some of the best live classic rock anthems you’ll hear.

Joe Perry looks cool in his sunglasses and leather jacket, playing the most battered Fender you’ve ever seen, with the paint peeling off the guitar as he plays. A few Aerosmith songs are in the setlist tonight, including Take this waywhich seems incredibly weird without steven tylers vocal assault on the track. That said, there’s no denying the gorgeous, angry Cooper, who seems to outlast all of his peers and always wear leather gear and dare to stomp on the front of the stage.

Don’t be afraid to tackle some of the classic rock hits like The doors – Break throughWHOs Baba O’Reilly And AC DCs The valet, those vampires tore up the rulebook, I’m only surprised they didn’t make a little Zep or Queen. Cooper taking most of the lead vocal parts and during the sea song as dead drunk friends images of all the great rock n roll drinkers who came before them are projected onto the screen.

deceased persons (Jim Carroll Band) trad song rocknroll is a highlight of the show, as Johnny Depp steps up to the microphone to deliver details of a list of deaths, then the chorus of These Are People Who Died Are dead, they were all my friends…and they’re dead The perfect cover made for this band and it worked as an introduction to Depp being more than just a glamorous cameo in the band. His next venture was to cover Bowie and he does it with a remarkably moving version of HeroDepps’ understated vocals were utterly spot on.

At this point, Alice Cooper backs off and lets Depp and Perry take the lead, Johnny pays a moving tribute to Jeff Beck, who he toured with just last year, he pulls out one of Becks’ guitars and hands it to Joe Perry who then runs through some great solos and riffs from Becks’ catalog. Perry then takes on vocals for Aerosmiths Fear of bright light before it becomes Johnny Depp’s performance again for a mind-blowing version of killer jokes The spectacle of death and resurrection. Tonight was much more of a shared experience than 5 years ago in Manchester.

Close the set with Take this way and then the covered well (by Aerosmith) The train kept A-Rollin put Joe Perry back in the spotlight. It all happened too fast, but this Scarborough crowd made up for every second.

Still was Cooper’s classic No more schoolswith a little addition Pink Floyd Another brick in the wall for good measure. It looked and sounded better than anything I’ve seen at Alice Cooper’s shows.

How many times do these Hollywood vampires get together who knows, it could be a 5 to 10 year thing, and how many years left for Alice Cooper or Joe Perry? All the members have their own acting/musical bands or projects, but when it happens again and they band together to perform once again, make sure you’re there to witness it, because it’s fantastic (Ed really sorry for the dad joke).