Hollywood trembles at the threat of a second strike that will cripple entertainment

Hollywood is plunged into uncertainty due to the threat of a strike by the actors’ union (SAG-AFTRA) and the extension of the shutdown of the screenwriters: while the latter hold their ground, the interpreters stretch the rope in search of an agreement with the studios to create a new collective agreement.

We want SAG to get the best deal possible. Our strike helps them put pressure on them and our members are strong and see clearly the issues we need to keep fighting for, West Side Writers Union (WGA) vice-president Michele Mulroney told EFE.

The 68 days that screenwriters spent on strike succeeded in paralyzing most television productions and delaying some film projects. Series like Stranger Things, Cobra Kai or Abbott Elementary have already been affected.

Now, Hollywood is shaking at the possible threat of a SAG-AFTRA strike, which would eventually bring the audiovisual industry to a complete halt, immediately affecting long-awaited films such as Gladiator 2 and Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part Two. .

Before the actors’ union entered into negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), 98% of its members approved of joining the strike in case their demands were not met.

Among their demands are the increase in basic remuneration, reduced by inflation and streaming, the regulation of image rights with regard to artificial intelligence or even the covering of the cost of self-recorded auditions. .

On June 27, union members sent an internal letter to union leaders asking them not to accept anything less than a transformative agreement, increasing the chances of a strike starting on July 13.

Without actors, the productions that have been able to stay afloat despite the screenwriters’ strike will stop their activities and the films and series awaiting release will lack the presence of their protagonists for their promotion, which suggests a wave of cancellations of production cogs. press, red carpets or fan activities.

In addition, if the writers continue their strike and the actors start a new one, it is possible that award ceremonies like the Emmys, which reward the best of American television and whose date is agreed for September 18 , be cancelled.

You can’t cheat with the actors, without them everything will end. Our impact on the industry is more noticeable in hindsight. We can stop writing, but the studios have reservations and although they shouldn’t be filming, they are, screenwriter and one of the WGA Strike Captains Haley Harris told EFE.

Harris believes that the AMPTP will not respond fairly to requests from performers, but believes that an even-handed deal for them would also benefit writers.

Many of our requests coincide. If the SAG reaches agreement on these points, we will be more than halfway there by the time we return to the negotiating table, he said.

THE CHICKEN GAME

The end of negotiations between the AMPTP and the representatives of SAG-AFTRA is scheduled for July 12. Even as a major entertainment crisis looms, the writers don’t expect the studios to immediately resume contract talks after that day.

For Harris, this is because the alliance’s strategy is based on a game of chickens, that is, a dispute to see who can withstand the financial blow the most.

Although the strike has cost these companies a significant amount of money, they are obviously prepared to stay the course and wait for screenwriters to start feeling the economic pain before doing so, adds Peter White, editor of the television for the specialized media, at EFE. Deadline.

But the industry, those affected say, has trained creatives to be out of work for long periods of time, so they could still spend months suffering the economic damage a strike generates in their pockets.

I know we won’t stop because of the money, says Harris, confident that the Entertainment Community Fund and the WGA Strike Fund, responsible for supporting writers in need with interest-free loans, are in good shape and in good shape. growth.

The only time the Union of Actors and the Union of Writers went on strike simultaneously was in 1960 and from this fight they obtained health insurance and a pension. Now, among the demands on which the two unions agree, along with the general improvement of working conditions, is the fair payment of residual rights by streaming platforms.