Ham on Wry: stain it or coffin: it’s a daily choice
Perhaps you have read the recent Union-Tribune story about the woman who knocked on her coffin in her wake.
The idea that people can be wrong about someone’s death terrifies me.
I worry because I don’t always respond immediately when my wife tries to wake me up.
In all honesty, I could pretend to be asleep, but that’s only because I’m convinced she’s more than capable of handling whatever chore she might have had in mind for me.
My princess thinks she lives in some kind of fairy tale, thinking that a wake-up kiss can somehow turn me into a window-washing prince.
But all the household chores were diligently assigned a long time ago, so she shouldn’t try to give me responsibilities beyond our agreed upon obligations.
Basically, our arrangement is for me to take care of the trash and her to take care of everything else.
This allocation has evolved over the years and is based solely on capacity. I may be lacking in a few skills, but there’s no questioning my ability to drag trash cans from the garage to the curb, a task that falls within my skill set and one that I do every week with great aplomb. .
Unfortunately, I am not very competent in the other tasks.
Like vacuuming.
Or do the laundry, dust or iron.
Or wash the windows, the dishes, the car or the dog.
So I went with the garbage duty.
She does 99% of the household chores, but seems willing to fall just short of what could be a perfect record.
Mowing the lawn used to be my responsibility until I invested in artificial grass.
My wife didn’t think spending a small fortune on plastic weed was wise. Not only was it extreme, she says, but it still left me the job of raking the dead leaves from the fake grass.
That’s until I bought this leaf blower. It’s a handy device that allows me to quickly and efficiently blow leaves in the neighbors’ yard.
My wife says she has serious concerns about my values, but I assured her that the neighbor has no idea what I’m doing.
Of course I struggled a bit on the moral issue, but the neighbor has a gardener and I’m sure the cost would be the same whether that gardener was raking just the neighbors leaves or a combination of his and what was formerly mine. It is a fact that offloads any ethical burden I might have had.
I may no longer need to mow the lawn or rake up fallen leaves, but on Thursday mornings, when the cleaning trucks show up, it’s my turn to shine.
But since reading the story of the woman who ended up knocking on her coffin, I have undergone a transformation.
Now I jump out of bed whenever my wife approaches, even if it means taking on duties beyond my area of expertise or outside my province.
Call it a resurrection.
It could just be a choice between pulling my weight or pushing daisies.
Erdos is an independent humor columnist. Contact him at [email protected].
