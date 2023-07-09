Entertainment
Trending news: This cute kid is a Bollywood superstar, follower of action-romance, recognized?
Mumbai: Childhood photos of Bollywood celebrities often dominate social media. Childhood photos of stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Anil Kapoor, Rekha are available on social media. There will be practically no star whose childhood photo you will not find on social networks. Likewise, these days, another Bollywood star’s childhood photo (Bollywood Actor Childhood Photo) is under discussion. To see who we can hardly tell who this child is. Maybe you too can’t guess by looking at this photo, who this child is after all. If you too are unable to recognize the cute child seen in the black and white photo, let us give you some clues related to him.
The child seen in the photo is a foreigner in Bollywood. But, even after that, he became an industry superstar. Today, millions of girls are crazy about his physique and his dimpled smile. He got a place in the industry due to his strong personality and brilliant acting and he is now one of the most important and expensive actors in Bollywood. Another special thing about him is his love for bicycles. He has a collection of superbikes like Suzuki Hayabusa, MV Agusta, Yamaha VMax, Kawasaki Ninja ZZR, Ducati Panigale V4, Ducati Diavel.
Now you must have understood who we are talking about. Yes, the child seen in the picture is none other than Bollywood action star John Abraham. John himself shared this photo on social media, which is making headlines again. John Abraham entered the industry with the movie “Jism”, which was released in 2003. John’s opposite in the movie was Bipasha Basu, with whom there was a lot of talk about how close John was. But, after dating for many years, the two went their separate ways.
John Abraham is also one of those artists who started their acting career through music videos. (Photo credit: Instagram @thejohnabraham)
On the work side, John Abraham was last seen in the movie “Pathan” alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. John was in the role of Villain in the film. John was highly praised for his strong acting and terrific style in the film. Now John Abraham is going to be seen in another movie, which will be based on a real incident. He is very excited to take this film.
FIRST POST: July 09, 2023, 07:30 IST
