Vidya Balan reveals that Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora were her childhood neighbors | Bollywood
Vidya Balan has revealed that she goes way back with fellow Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora. While Shilpa was her eldest at school, Malaika was her neighbor in the locality of Chembur where she spent her childhood. (Also read: Neeyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidya Balan Thriller Earns a Dismal 1.02crore)
Vidya Balan is a Tamilian from Kerala. She was born and raised in Chembur, Mumbai. She married film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012, then moved to Bandra.
Shilpa taught Vidya to dribble
In an interview with YouTube channel CurlyTales, Vidya said that Shilpa was my senior by I think three years. She was always the hottie. She was also a basketball player. I remember one day my mother decided that I should play basketball. At 6 o’clock in the morning, I was sent to play basketball. And there were already whispers that Shilpa might join the movies and stuff like that. And I remember she was so nice. I will never forget that she taught me how to dribble the ball. And I thought, Abhi toh mujhe aa gaya sab kuchh’ (Now I have learned all there is). I told my mother, Maine seekh liya. Kal se nahi jeena hai. Subah uth ke nahi jana hai (I learned everything. I don’t have to get up in the morning and start over).”
Malaika was a hottie too
There was also Malaika Arora. She came from another school. But I remember her walking down the alley at a particular time for her French lessons, which were on my way. And all the boys would be sitting outside at that time, waiting for Malaika to pass. Just Chembur produced too many hotties. What to do (laughs), Vidya said in the same interview.
Vidya’s new movie
Vidya’s latest film, Neeyat, is a murder mystery directed by Anu Menon, who previously collaborated with the actor for the biopic of math genius Shakuntala Devi. Neeyat sees Vidya playing detective and solving a high-profile murder in a secluded Agatha Christie-style mansion. The film was released on July 7 and opened to a little more 1 crore at the box office.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
