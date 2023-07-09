Entertainment
Oppenheimer actor Robert Downey Jr. says ‘men start wars and the whole planet should be a matriarchy’
Robert Downey Jr., who plays Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer movie, recently said he thinks the whole planet should be matriarchy after the film was made.
In a recent interview about the upcoming film with The Associated Press, the outlet asked, “I was curious if you were taking down comments about patriarchy and war?”
Downey Jr. replied, “Men start wars and the whole planet should be a matriarchy. But I never changed my position on that.
When asked if he already had that in the movie, he replied, “Well, that was just triple confirmation.”
Robert Downey Jr. says working on Oppenheimer Christopher Nolans’ film about the development of the first nuclear weapons confirmed his belief that the entire planet should be a matriarch. pic.twitter.com/nWYbSoP3xS
AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 7, 2023
RELATED: Cillian Murphy Says Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer’s Screenplay Is the Best Screenplay I’ve Ever Read
Erlier in the interview, Downey Jr. said, “The context is so critical. The timing of the Manhattan Project, its necessity, its deployment, necessary or not, you can read a lot of data that would support one or the other. But regardless, the why can be debated, but here we are now, it’s the hard truth.
“So to be able, under Chris Nolan, to kind of invite the audience to engage in this meditation; it’s kind of like we know all the movies of the last 50 years that have been important in that regard, entertaining and thrilling and just plain cool to watch. And I guess that’s the transcendent thing about certain movies and I have to be in a, yeah.
Downey added: “Arguably we are less secure now than at the height of the Cold War. That’s a lot to take in, but I think great movies are meant to humble us to the point where we can have those kinds of dialogues to be with.
Downey doesn’t usually make outlandish comments like this unlike many of his peers. However, at the premiere of his Doolittle movie, he apparently admitted to going vegan.
While praising his wife and film producer Susan, he said Variety“She’s the greatest creative producer in movie history. And I make faces for money and chicken. Even if not, I don’t have chicken now.
His wife replied, “No more chicken.”
Variety reported that Downey facetiously retorted, “I’m going plant-based! For money and legumes.
RELATED: Oppenheimer’s Special Effects Supervisor Reveals How Film Recreates Trinity’s Nuclear Explosion
In 2019 he also started a company called The Footprint Coalition where he aims to clean up the planet with robotics and nanotechnology. During the announcement he described himself as a “nightmarish colossus of one-man carbon footprint.”
Apparently, part of cleaning up the planet is getting people to eat bugs. The Footprint Coalition invested in the French agricultural start-up nsect in 2020. The company aims to “revolutionize the food chain which, literally, starts from the essential: insects and the soil”.
Company founder Antoine Hubert also noted, “nsect is not just about farming insects: with climate change and increasing populations around the world, we need to grow more food. with less land available and fewer resources, so as not to clear forests and drain our oceans. We believe that nsect can play a central role in this overall solution.
Hubert also said Downey’s investment would help the company convince people to eat insects: “It could help us increase our visibility, especially with young people. [Downey Jr.] is so famous for his movies, and at the same time has a lot of humanity, using the money he’s made from the movies to help clean up the planet.
What do you think of Downey Jr. saying the planet should be run by a matriarchy?
NEXT: A US Customs and Border Protection employee claims to have seen Robert Downey Jr. on the set of Captain America: Brave New World in Washington DC
