People should stop paying too much attention to Bollywood: Huma Qureshi





Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi was recently seen in the film Field ,released on the OTT ZEE5 platform on July 7. The actor spoke about the controversies surrounding Bollywood movies and how people shouldn’t watch movies they don’t like. In a recent interview, Huma was asked about the controversies surrounding movies like The history of Kerala, Kashmir Files, Adipurush And Pathane. On this, Huma said that all genres of movies should be made because there is an audience for every genre. Huma said social media has empowered everyone and now everyone has an opinion, but that doesn’t mean all opinions are good. According to her, if someone has made a movie and if someone doesn’t like it, they shouldn’t watch it but all kinds of movies should be made. There should be movies like The history of Kerala and also movies like Pathane and it will find its own audience, she says Recently, The history of Kerala And Adipurush received a lot of backlash. Adipurush received major criticism for its unattractive portrayal of the epic Ramayana and its “problematic” script. Huma responded by saying that people should stop paying so much attention to Bollywood parties, celebrity controversies, movie cast replacements and movie dialogues and scripts and instead discuss the real issues that arise. produce or concerning the company. They are the Qureshis movie Field is a biographical drama based on the life of celebrity chef Tarla Dalal. The film is directed and written by Piyush Gupta and also stars Bharti Achrekar, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Sharib Hashmi, Veenah Naair. Some of Huma’s well-known films are Badlapur, Wasseypur Gangs, Jolly LLB 2, Ek Thi Daayan, Double XL. Related

