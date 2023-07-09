Persona 5 actor quits Twitter after being bullied





A personas 5 The actor quit Twitter after being harassed. The video game industry is a very large and diverse place. Unfortunately, with such a large group of people and the benefit of anonymity, it also led to some really heinous things. People are frequently harassed and targeted for their gaming-centric opinions, content, etc. It’s quite unfortunate and has given the online gambling scene a reputation for being toxic and unwelcoming. Although this is often seen as happening between the gamers themselves, even the cast of these beloved games are harassed and kicked out of social media. Earlier this week, personas 5 Actor Erica Lindbeck quit Twitter after a ton of harassment. The Futaba Sakura actor kindly asked a YouTuber to take down a video that used AI to mimic Lindbeck’s Futaba Sakura’s voice to sing songs and do other things they didn’t consent to. The YouTuber agreed, but others didn’t like it so kindly. Many thought it was an absurd request, reuploaded the video, and got mad at Lindbeck. The actor chose to just quit Twitter instead of continuing to drag things out, which is rather unfortunate. Other actors like Spectacular Spider-Man Actor Josh Keaton stepped in and defended Lindbeck, noting that they have every right to request that AI content using their voice be removed. Marvel’s Spiderman actor Youri Lowenthal added to this by simply stating “Detached”. Nah eat shit, man. People rightfully calling you for stealing someone’s voice is not a campaign of harassment. If this is what you call the consequences of your own actions, you are a light AF. Erica is a wonderful person and deserves none of this. https://t.co/gizxHJFVPX — 🇺🇸Josh Keaton🇵🇪#AcrossTheSpiderVerse (@joshkeaton) July 8, 2023 The rise of AI has caused a lot of tension in the entertainment industry. There are concerns that studios are relying on AI to write/edit scripts, direct real movies/sequences, or cast actors, as seen in these AI videos. Marvel Studios recently used AI to create its intro sequence for Secret Invasion, which has generated a lot of controversy. In the end, it seems fair enough for an actor to disagree with someone using their voice to create new content, but unfortunately that probably won’t stop people from doing it. At this time, it is unclear if Lindbeck will return to Twitter soon. [H/T GameRant]

