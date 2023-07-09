Johnny Depp takes the stage with his band Hollywood Vampires





ANGELS: Actor and musician Johnny Depp recently took the stage at Manchester’s AO Arena with his hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, for which he serves as rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist. One of the band’s co-founders, Depp formed the band alongside veteran rock musicians Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry. Now relaunching his career after his infamous court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Hollywood Vampires will next play in London, followed by gigs in Birmingham and Glasgow. According to The Daily Mail, the update comes after Depp won the trial as the jury determined that Depp had proven all elements of the alleged defamation. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages. Following the lawsuit, Depp said he had “closed the chapter” on his lawsuit, adding that he felt “incredibly lucky to be doing what he loves”. Johnny is currently on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, the UK side’s supergroup having played in Scarborough, Swansea and Manchester. Johnny, Alice Cooper and Joe formed the Hollywood Vampires in 2012, initially performing covers to honor rock stars who died in the 1970s.

