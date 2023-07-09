School supply drives coincide with the tax holiday | News | Daily Sun Villages

Preparing students for their first day of school is a community effort.

The Sumter County School District, City of Wildwood, Town of Lady Lake, and Fruitland Park Library all collect school supplies or host back-to-school events for local children.

Sumter County School Board member Sally Moss hosts the fourth annual Sumter Public Schools Supply Drive which runs July 25-27.

It’s thanks to the generosity of our residents that this three-day school supply drive has been so successful since its launch in 2020, and I hope this year will be no exception, said Moss, of the Village of Virginia Trace. Regardless of the amount of school supplies and monetary donations we receive, the students, teachers and I will be appreciated.

Some of the rides coincide with Florida’s back-to-school duty-free holiday from July 24 through August 6, when clothing $100 or less and most school supplies $50 or less will be tax-free, according to the Department of Florida Revenue.

The state recently announced a new second tax-free back-to-school holiday to be held from January 1 through January 14. The full list of exempt items is at floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.

Here are the local campaigns residents can support this summer:

Sumter County Public Schools

The ride will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 25 at Lake Miona Recreation, July 26 at Eisenhower Recreation and July 27 at Everglades Recreation.

Since the first collection in 2020, the district has collected nearly $50,000 in supplies and more than $15,000 in monetary donations.

However, the need for supply is permanent.

All of our traditional public schools in Sumter County are Title I schools because the majority of students come from low-income families, Moss said. Each student receives a list of supplies they need for school work, but many of these families cannot afford everything on that list. The Sumter School District provides schools with as much of its budget as possible for school supplies, but it’s never enough for everything.

All donated supplies will go to the Bushnell District Office to be sorted and distributed to individual schools. Teachers at these schools make special requests for items such as disinfectant wipes, individual tissue packets, headphones, small whiteboards and more.

Whiteboards can help reduce the use of pens and paper, and headphones and earphones support certain computer programs. Moss said.

“Sumter has a 1:1 digital device program for K-12 students where we provide a tablet or laptop to each student to use in the classroom,” she said. “Our younger students sometimes use headphones and older students may use headphones or headphones. Some students can afford to buy their own, but not all. » More information and a complete list of supplies needed can be found at supplydriveforstudents.com.

Surrounding communities

The Town of Wildwood is hosting its first summer shoe drive and party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at the Wildwood Community Center. We are so grateful to be in this town surrounded by dozens of businesses and donors who want to give back to the children of Wildwood,” said Amanda Salazar, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The party is organized through a partnership with the United Church of Wildwood and with the support of sponsors.

When they approached us about working on an event together, I couldn’t say yes fast enough,” Salazar said. We weren’t in this position about two years ago, so seeing where we’ve gone in such a short time makes me very humbled and excited about the continued partnerships and the future of Wildwood.

The event will include food trucks and bouncy houses, as well as giveaways of shoes and school supplies.

We distribute school supplies, such as crayons, paper, crayons and crayons, Salazar said. The church hopes to have 1,000 pairs of shoes to distribute.

The City of Wildwood is accepting donations of school supplies, which can be delivered to the Wildwood Community Center prior to the event.

For more information, call the City of Wildwood at 352-330-1330.

The town of Lady Lake is holding a school supply drive for fines. Until the end of July, all fees and fines at Lady Lake Library will be forgiven in exchange for donating school supplies to the library during opening hours.

Those who do not have library fees but wish to participate can donate supplies to cover costs for other patrons.

The Fruitland Parks Back to School Party will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 28 at the Fruitland Park Library.

Heritage Community Church will distribute school supplies and approximately 250 backpacks. The Lady Lake Kiwanis Club will be offering free hot dog lunches and Clown Alley 179 will be doing free face painting. Vaccinations will be provided by the Florida Department of Health in Lake County.

Nearly 600 people attended the event last year, said library director Jo-Ann Glendinning.

Children and Teens Coordinator Skylar Baumann is leading the event for the second year, but the party has been going on for several years.

It’s nice to be able to coordinate with other companies to help prepare students for the school year and save some of the costs, Baumann said.

The library will also have a school bus in the parking lot, so students who have never used one can see what it looks like.

It’s a massive machine, and it might be a little scary to ride on it, Baumann said. Children will be able to board the bus and meet a bus driver before the big day. Some students are going to school for the first time.

Those interested in sponsoring the event or donating school supplies can contact Baumann at 352-360-6561 or [email protected].

Writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or [email protected]. William Becker contributed to this report.