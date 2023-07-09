Misogynistic narcissist: Jonah Hills ex Sarah Brady claims the actor was emotionally abusive

Actor Jonah Hill and surfer Sarah Brady in 2021. Photo/Getty Images

Jonah Hills’ ex, Sarah Brady, has spoken out on social media, alleging the actor was emotionally abusive during their year-long relationship.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the surfer shared posts that appeared to be in between, claiming they were proof of the abuse of the 39-year-old Hills.

The revelations began with a black and white photo posted to Instagram with the caption, reviving a photo I took at the request of a misogynistic narcissist.

Brady later continued This is a warning to all the girls. If your partner talks to you like that, have an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear, Brady wrote in the post.

She shared text messages she claimed were from Hill, asking her to remove all surf photos from her Instagram as well as swimsuit images.

After Brady said she deleted all posts, Hill reportedly told her it was a good start, but she didn’t seem to get his point.

Sarah Brady shared messages she said were between her and actor Jonah Hill. Photo/Instagram

But it’s not for me to teach you. I specified my limits, the message read.

You refuse to let go of some of them and you made that clear and I hope that makes you happy, the message concludes.

In another screenshot, Brady shared a text that appeared to be between the former couple in which rules were spelled out for Hills’ good partner, including no friendships with men, no modeling, never posting. photos of you in swimsuits or post sex photos, among other conditions.

Brady, who went public with her romance with Hill in August 2021, followed up the post by writing, I too struggle with mental health but I don’t use it to control [people] like he did for me.

She concluded: It has been a year of healing and growing with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life free of guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a bathing suit. rather than a more conservative combination. And I’m sure there’s still a lot more healing from this abuse ahead of me.

She then shared alleged direct exchanges between her and Hill, in which he appeared to send her several flirty comments reacting to her surf photos, which appeared to be from a time when their relationship was blossoming.

Brady then shared another message for Hill, who is now a father to a daughter and in a new relationship. She wrote: I hope my ex has a daughter. Maybe Shell turned him into a real feminist because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable.

One of Hill’s alleged messages to Brady. Photo/Instagram

Brady also wrote of Hill: If I could have one wish for him, it would be for him to be surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable for growing up as he has expressed.

I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behavior.

In her last post, she concluded that an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean he’s a terrible person.

At the same time, that doesn’t mean it’s OK.

Brady, who split from Hill in 2022, has kept relatively tight-lipped about their relationship on social media, save for the occasional photo of the couple.

She remained silent after their breakup. Hill was eventually linked to Olivia Millar, sparking engagement rumors after the Daily Mail posted paparazzi photos that appeared to show a ring on her finger.

People magazine asked Brady and Hill for comment.

How to get help for domestic violence:

If you are in danger now:

Call the police on 111 or ask neighbors or friends to call you.

Run outside and head where there are other people. Shout for help so your neighbors can hear you.

Take the children with you. Don’t stop to get something else.

If you are being abused, remember that it is not your fault. Violence is never acceptable.

Where to go for help or more information:

Women’s Shelter: Crisis line – 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

Shine: Hotline – 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

It’s not okay: Domestic Violence Information Line – 0800 456 450

shakthi: Specialized services for women and children in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Crisis line – 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

Ministry of Justice: For information on domestic violence

The Network Work Completion Network: National Network of Domestic Violence Services

white ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men’s violence against women.

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you are worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you have been watching, you can follow the steps on the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that describes this process.