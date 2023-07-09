Entertainment
Madame Butterfly – A Hollywood Legend
THE BASICS: Butterflies is a new play by Canadian playwright and historian Steven Elliott Jackson. It was designed by Richard Lambert. This is a project that was put on hold for several years due to the pandemic, and now, thankfully, it is moving forward with plans for a full production in 2024 – 2025 at the Paul Robeson Theatre, 350 Masten Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209.
RUNTIME: 100 minutes including 1 intermission of 10 minutes
VIGNETTE SKETCH: I attended a reading of Papillons Friday night at the Paul Robeson Theater. Butterflies is a two player game. James Cichocki plays a fan who remembers the time he met Butterfly McQueen. Verneice Turner plays the title role – introducing us to Butterfly McQueen, the whole person. Most movie buffs know that Mrs. McQueen played Prissy in Gone with the Wind and followed that performance with small roles in Mildred Pierce, The Women, Cabin in the Sky and other Golden Age movies. ‘Hollywood. Hollywood is part of this piece with references to Sidney Poitier, Duel in the Sun and, of course, Gone with the Wind. In Butterflies, however, we also have the opportunity to discover much more about this fascinating person, including his philosophy of life.
The play is set in Augusta, Georgia, in a former vaudeville theater that has been converted into a former movie theater. Butterfly McQueen, who is between two concerts in show business, works as an opener and a young white man stayed in the theater after the end of the film in order to meet this famous Hollywood actress. As Mrs. McQueen sweeps up some popcorn, the two get to know each other and, despite their many differences, they connect. Yes, these characters are of different ages and come from different backgrounds, but they are both alone and both are searching for their authentic selves.
THE ACTORS, THE GAME AND THE PRODUCTION: Vivacious Verneice Turner stars as Butterfly McQueen. During the sweeter moments, Ms Turner was vocally right in her portrayal of an actress who was best known for her distinctive voice. When this piece is put together for production, I hope the director encourages Ms. Turner to continue to go in the direction of a soft voice and a baby voice. Mrs. Turner both sounded and acted in her most authentic Butterfly McQueen way when she sang the songs and the songs are breathtaking! I suggest that other musical numbers be added to this piece. They are great fun and give us a real flavor for when Butterfly McQueen was in his heyday. Mrs. Turner has a terrific singing voice! Even though she was singing a cappella and it was just a reading, Ms. Turner had the audience in the palm of her hand!
James Cichocki plays his longtime fan, a thoughtful and desperate 15-year-old Southern boy named Richard, who is just beginning to wake up to racism. At the very top and very end of Butterflies, the character of Richard is middle-aged but for most of the play Richard is a teenager. Mr. Cichocki gave an enjoyable and sensitive read, but I think a production would be more poignant and believable if this character was actually played by a teenage actor. Perhaps Richard’s role could be split in two and the older Richard could stop the action and speak directly to the audience several times during the evening. This might break some verbose passages.
With the character of Richard, when the script is polished, I’d expect this teenager who’s never been out of Georgia to speak in a southern accent and his dialogue to reflect that with colloquialisms like the ubiquitous yes , mom .
Steven Elliott Jackson’s screenplay is touching and deals with important and timely issues as well as Hollywood memories. It will take some creative direction. Although Richard is a good boy, we’re far more interested in Butterfly McQueen – he’s the character with original experience and ideas to share. So it’s a two-player game but it’s very weighted in one direction. After all, Mrs. McQueen is the only butterfly you couldn’t pin down.
The most fascinating parts of the storyline are when Butterfly talks to Richard about racial stereotypes in Hollywood. After the big splash she made in GWTW, Ms. McQueen was extremely frustrated when she was cast in movie after movie as the funny maid. I knew there was more for me! She realizes, however, that her work and the work of other black actors like Hattie MacDaniel was groundbreaking – laying the groundwork for other actors of color who followed them.
The storyline could benefit from more variety and humor. Since Butterfly McQueen was originally a dancer, maybe Richard could ask her name and she could show him the butterfly dance she named herself. Since the songs work so well, there could be a duet. Butterfly could teach Richard the chorus of a song, and when they sang together, it would help cement their friendship.
According to Verneice Turner, also new artistic director of PRT, Butterflies is artistically effective. It was envisioned as a play where the technical elements come after the story and the characters. Ms. Turner is thinking along the lines of Our Town – a very basic, actor-driven set. This should make the part easy to produce.
There is something for everyone to relate to this piece. The theme is universal – people don’t want to be put in a box, people just want to be people accepted as the unique individuals that they are. And that ties in closely with the season Ms Turner has just planned for the Paul Robeson Theater, with the focus throughout the 2023-24 PRT season being on inclusivity. As Ms. Turner says, the more we share our stories, the more we can appreciate each other’s successes and struggles.
Butterflies leave you with a good feeling – two nice people came from different places and found common ground. I have high hopes that this will be a great play and a highlight of the Paul Robeson Theater’s 2024-2025 season.
Since this is a work in progress, it would be unfair to rate it with the Buffalos.
