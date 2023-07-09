Entertainment
Playtime continues on ABC with the return of two favorites
Let the games start again – again.
ABC has emphasized prime-time contests in recent summers, many of which were updates to shows that were popular in previous incarnations. Already, series such as “Press Your Luck”, “The Chase”, “Generation Gap” and “Claim to Fame” have made a comeback for these hot months.
This parade of entrants and prizes continues as “Celebrity Family Feud” and “The $100,000 Pyramid” begin new rounds on ABC on Sunday, July 9. Host Steve Harvey kicks off his 10th season by pitting star teams against their loved ones or co-workers on “Celebrity Family Feud,” while Michael Strahan chairs Season 7 of the latest “Pyramid” incarnation, in which personalities and their teammates use words and phrases to guess categories (or vice versa) to get to the winner’s circle and a big-money shot or two.
Early Season 10 players on “Celebrity Family Feud” include Gayle King, Sophia Bush Hughes and cast members of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.”
ABC was the original “Family Feud”‘s home network when Richard Dawson hosted it from 1976 to 1985, with several others filling that role since its current syndication began in 1999. Harvey became host in 2010, and his ratings boost hasn’t kept him that since, paving the way for another run at the “Celebrity” spin-off.
Although Harvey has done other programs, including ABC’s “Steve” talk show and current “Judge Steve Harvey”, as well as his sitcom “The Steve Harvey Show”, he has had particular success with “Celebrity Family Feud” and its weekday syndicated parent “Family Querelle.” He expresses his gratitude for his television career as a whole, which took him out of the realm of stand-up comedy and brought him a large and stable audience.
“It turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to me,” Harvey recalled. “If I had tried to continue as a stand-up, there would be no way I could sustain the television career because of the political correctness that killed comedy. Every joke you tell now, that hurt someone’s feelings.
“What people don’t understand about comedians is that the joke has to be about something. It has to be about someone. We can’t write puppy jokes all the time. concern people.”
This season on “The $100,000 Pyramid,” celebrity players include returnees such as Cedric the Entertainer, Yvette Nicole Brown, RuPaul and Mario Cantone. Among other things on board are “Jeopardy’s!” Ken Jennings, Amanda Kloots, “Shark Tank’s” Robert Herjavec, Ross Mathews and several veterans of “The Goldbergs”: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone and Troy Gentile. Also executive producer of the program, Strahan is satisfied with the result.
“This might be the best season we’ve had,” said the NFL veteran, “Good Morning America” co-anchor, Fox Sports personality and former astronaut. “And even if it’s not, there are some of the best shows we’ve done. There’s a lot of fun, a lot of surprises and a lot of good matches. The energy is just great.”
Strahan attributes this in part to the show’s long history, dating back to the first version, which was “The $10,000 Pyramid” with host Dick Clark. “I think everyone knows what they’re getting into,” Strahan says. “Everyone is competitive and wants to make a lot of money for their partner. Matching the right combination of someone against someone else is important, and I think we did a good job at this regard.”
The resulting humor may be an indicator, and Strahan is pleased with his progress as host of “Pyramid”: “The more I did it, the more comfortable I felt with it. I I always say the game is the star. I’m just there to keep things moving, and every once in a while I get the opportunity to laugh or inject or have a reaction that I know is natural for me. I think the people back home are probably having the same reaction, so I’m enjoying this moment.”
Indeed, notes Strahan, “There are times when you can’t figure out how someone derives the answer from the clues they’ve been given. It’s just mind-blowing. There’s a lot of payoff, but there’s also a lot of fun. And it’s a lot easier for me to be standing there than someone sitting in the seat playing.”
