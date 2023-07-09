Watch: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor cause a stir in Dubai with ‘Bawaal’





This film will teach everyone a lot. In today’s world where not everything is organic and manipulated, this film is close to the truth of life. There are no filters for the characters in this movie, Dhawan said at a star-studded press conference in Dubai on Sunday afternoon.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is an expansive saga of a married couple played by Dhawan and Kapoor who have fallen on hard times. The trailer, which was revealed in Dubai in front of more than 150 journalists from India and other parts of the world, showed a young married couple who encountered harsh weather conditions. Bawaal’s trailer, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and released on Amazon Prime Video on July 21, juxtaposes their marital strife as it shifts from India to Europe and compares the turmoil to how World War II unfolded. is unfolded.

Working with Nitesh Tiwari has always been on my bucket list. I’ve always wanted to work with him since Dangal, I can honestly tell you he’s one of the best characters I’ve worked with, Dhawan said. He plays a history teacher in Kanpur, who falls in love with Isha (Kapoor). But their love seems to be shaky and their break-up amplifies when they travel to Europe. But the director warned us that their film is not about Hitler or the atrocities of the World War.

When you start writing the character arc, it’s not about Hitler. There is so much more to it. Each World War II incident was carefully chosen, Tiwari said.

The press conference, which also saw Dhawan’s youngest fan and dancer, Kashvi Majmundar, ask him a volley of questions about acting and love for his craft, was mixed.

“I always dreamed of being an actor and I manifested it from the start. I was even afraid to tell my father, who was so successful, that I wanted to be an actor until I landed the job. student of the year,” Dhawan said. . Kapoor also joked that she loved acting so much that she begged and haunted director Tiwari to allow her to play the lead role in “Bawaal,” which means disaster when translated from Hindi to English. ‘English.

The conference was also filled with lighthearted moments.

Please don’t ask me any history questions, Dhawan warned at the start of the press conference.

Bawaal will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

Read our full interviews with Dhawan and Kapoor soon.

