10 Movies Where The Supporting Actor Outshines The Lead, According To Reddit

Occasionally, a supporting actor totally overshadows the lead role. This may be because the script gives them more solid material to work with, the lead actor stumbles somewhat in his role, or simply because the supporting actor is extremely talented and committed.

With that in mind, Redditors recently gathered on r/films, the biggest movie subreddit, to discuss the best supporting performances that eclipsed the main character. They came up with some solid choices, from hilarious secondary characters to unforgettable villains.

ten JK Simmons – ‘Whiplash’ (2014)

“A classic example I can think of [is] JK Simmons In Whiplash. [He was] completely immersed in the role [and] actually had more nuanced overtones than even the lead [Miles Teller],” said user unitedfan6191. They are absolutely right. Simmon’s work in Whiplash was one of the best supporting performances of the 2010s and deservedly won him an Oscar.

He plays the tyrannical conductor Terence Fletcher, who puts his students through hell to push them to greatness. The character could have been a two-dimensional villain, but Simmons makes it rather complex. He’s scary and despicable, but his actions have a certain cruel logic to them.

9 Christoph Waltz – ‘Inglourious Basterds’ (2009)

“It’s bingo!” Christopher Waltz was Author Entire_Loquat_2279for the best supporting performance ever, and for good reason. Nazi Colonel Hans Landa was a complex and challenging role: wordy, amoral, darkly comic and menacing. Still, Waltz handles the game with ease, switching effortlessly between four languages ​​without sacrificing an ounce of credibility.

Before shooting, even Quentin Tarantino feared that he would not find anyone suitable for the role. “I told my producers that maybe I wrote a part that was unplayable,” the director said. said. “When Christoph came in and read the next day, he returned my film to me.”

8 Edward Norton – “Primal Fear” (1996)

“Ed Norton In Primary fear stole the movie Richard Gere,” said user archie905 merely. Primary fear is a legal thriller starring Richard Gere as Martin Vail, a high-profile defense attorney who takes on the case of Aaron Stampler (Norton), a young altar boy accused of the brutal murder of a respected archbishop. As Vail digs deeper into the case, he discovers there’s a lot more to the situation than anyone thought.

It was Norton’s first role, and he absolutely knocked it out of the park. He is an unpredictable mix of shyness and cunning, constantly catching the viewer off guard. He’s played many iconic characters since then, but primitive uglyr remains one of his best performances.

7 John Goodman – “The Big Lebowski” (1998)

John Goodman is one of the most reliable supporting actors, always elevating whatever project he’s on. He is in top form The great Lebowskiso much so that some Redditors thought it was actually eclipsing Jeff Bridges – no small feat. He plays Walter Sobchak, The Dude’s bowling buddy and Vietnam veteran who ends up plotting against him.

The script gives him a lot of work and he delivers memorable line after line. “Almost anything with John Goodman in it. A long list of movies and TV where he owns every scene he’s in. Flight And The great Lebowski. There are many more,” said Hedronist Redditor.

6 Denzel Washington – “Training Day” (2001)

training day tells the story of rookie LAPD officer Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke), who is assigned to spend 24 hours with the famous and controversial detective Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington). What begins as a seemingly routine day of training takes a dark and dangerous turn as Jake discovers that Alonzo is involved in corruption and criminal activity.

It’s rare to see Denzel play such a venal and twisted character, but he clearly relishes it, and it’s great fun to watch. “Ethan Hawke is good at training daybut he’s definitely overshadowed by Denzel,” said user Odd_Advance_6438.

5 Mark Rylance – “Bridge of Spies” (2015)

This historical drama Steven Spielberg depicts the true story of James B. Donovan (tom hank), an American lawyer responsible for negotiating the exchange of prisoners at the height of the Cold War. One of the film’s key characters is Rodolphe Abel (Marc Rylance), a Soviet spy captured by the FBI.

Rylance’s portrayal of Abel is restrained but powerful. It conveys a lot in just a few words. Although Abel is an enemy of the United States, Rylance evokes sympathy, perhaps causing the audience to question their preconceptions. “Mark Rylance was exceptional and fully deserved the Oscar he won,” said user Forsaken_Cost_1937.

4 Marisa Tomei – “My Cousin Vinny” (1992)

“Imagine you are a deer…” Several Editors rented Marisa Tomeithe Oscar-winning performance of in My cousin Viny. She plays Mona Lisa Vito, the outspoken and vivacious fiancée of lawyer Vinny Gambini (Joe Pesci). Vinny is brought in to defend two young New Yorkers mistakenly accused of murder in Alabama, and Lisa is a key weapon in his arsenal.

In the role, Tomei is sassy, ​​hilarious and charming: she’s an instant fan favorite. It was her first major film role, but she blows her most seasoned castmates out of the water.

3 Robin Williams – “Good Will Hunting” (1997)

Will to Hunt (Matt Damon) is a bright but troubled young janitor who works at MIT. His exceptional mathematical abilities caught the attention of Professor Gérald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgard), which involves therapist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) to help unlock Will’s full potential.

Williams once again proves he was great at playing loving father figures, as he did so well in Dead Poets Society. His comedic chops were unquestioned, but here he is just as warm and vulnerable. “Damon was good but Robin stole that movie,” said user shoots hostage pod.

2 Ralph Fiennes – “Schindler’s List” (1993)

Schindler’s list centered on Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman who saved more than a thousand Jewish lives during World War II. However, the most memorable performance belongs to Ralph Fiennes like Amon Göth, a sadistic Nazi officer. Fiennes brings the character to life with a commanding presence and icy demeanor.

Spielberg said Fiennes’ performance was so effective because “it’s all about subtlety: there were moments of kindness that shifted in his eyes and then instantly went cold”. “[Fiennes] absolutely curb Liam Neeson’s stomping,” said Redditor patch_worx.

1 Heath Ledger – “The Dark Knight” (2008)

Batman is one of Christian Bale‘s best performance, but that doesn’t hold the candle health bookJoker’s towering and intense ride. Ledger nailed the character’s manic energy, chaotic nature, and twisted sense of humor and somehow balanced it all with a sense of realism. It’s the best villain performance in any superhero movie by a country mile.

Ledger’s tragic and untimely death that same year only added to the mythos of the role. User unitedfan6191 called Ledger’s performance a “show stealer”, adding that he “embodied what the film [was] really about.”

