Selena Gomez thinks The Weeknd “uses his pain to entertain himself” in The Idol

Selena Gomez thinks her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd is ‘using his real pain to entertain himself’ on his controversial HBO show The Idol – and is ‘upset’ by the many ‘uncanny similarities’ between Lily-Rose Depp’s character and his. life.

A source close to Selena, 30 – who dated The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, for 10 months in 2017 before their split – tells DailyMail.com the singer and actress is ‘irritated’ by the comparisons that can be made between her life and that of Lily-Rose Depp’s character.

“The similarities between Selena’s life and Jocelyn’s life are just uncanny,” the insider shared. [that] she went out with The Weeknd, it’s even scarier for her. Her actual pain has been used for entertainment and it really pisses her off.

“Everyone on her team who has known her for a very long time is stunned by this, but at the end of the day, Selena is going to do what she always does, rise above it and move on.”

For those unfamiliar with the controversial HBO series, The Idol follows a pop star named Jocelyn, played by 24-year-old Lily-Rose, whose life is turned upside down when she meets a nightclub owner and chef. cult Tedros, played by The Weeknd.

Even those who haven’t seen the controversial show couldn’t fail to notice the stark similarities between Selena and the character of Lily-Rose on the HBO series, which was created by The Weeknd and Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson.

First, there’s the obvious fact that Selena dated The Weeknd in real life, while Jocelyn falls in love with her on-screen role.

Beyond that, however, the entire plot of The Idol centers on Jocelyn’s very dramatic and painful personal struggles, which bear uncanny similarities to the mental health issues Selena went through during her relationship with The Idol. weekend.

Incredibly talented and hugely famous, Selena and Jocelyn reached the peak of their singing careers as childhood actors.

Selena and Jocelyn have similar mannerisms, one of which is to “blow kisses”, which Selena has been photographed doing dozens of times over her career.

Although it’s a subtle similarity, Jocelyn looks directly at the camera and blows a kiss in the second episode of The Idol.

Selena has always had a very personal relationship with her fans and took the time to sign autographs and take selfies with throngs of fans who lined up outside where she was. Jocelyn has a similar approach to her adoring fans, and on the outside seems very connected to them.

But there are also some very dark and disturbing similarities between Selena and the character created by her ex.

In 2015, Selena faced backlash for her decision to go topless for the cover of her new album at the time, Revival. Asked about it in a radio interview, Selena clapped back, saying, “I’m not going to let them get to me.”

In the show’s first episode, Jocelyn was forced to fight for the right to do a topless album cover, telling her management, “It’s my body.”

In 2016, Selena suffered a nervous breakdown after being diagnosed with lupus and canceled the final shows of her Revival tour to enter a mental institution.

In her documentary, she revealed that she was also suffering from exhaustion at the time due to overwork.

Coincidentally, Jocelyn was also forced to cancel her tour when she suffered a nervous breakdown following the death of her mother. After being treated, some of her team expressed concern that she was having “another psychotic break”.

The others insisted that “she was just exhausted”.

The most disturbing parallel came after both women were released from treatment following their breakdowns.

Selena’s first gig after rehab was a video shoot for her hit song at the time, Bad Liar. She was told to keep her hospital bracelet on for the video, which also had her hands tied in bondage while dressed in lingerie.

Jocelyn was also told to keep her hospital bracelet on for a post-treatment photo shoot. Also dressed in skimpy lingerie, her team told her the bracelet would “make her more approachable” to fans.

The Weeknd and Selena started dating in early 2017, during which time the starlet kept herself out of the spotlight while tending to her health and other personal matters.

Shortly after their split in October 2017, she was seen spending time with ex Justin Bieber. They were, however, photographed together before she announced that she had split from The Weeknd.

It was never clarified if Selena officially ended her relationship with The Weeknd when she started seeing Justin again.

Although The Weeknd hasn’t spoken publicly about the situation, he has already used his art to air their dirty laundry.

This included several references to Selena in the lyrics of songs he released immediately after the split.

In his song Call Out My Name, he sang, “Guess I was just another pit stop / ‘Til you make up your mind / You just wasted my time.

In the song, he included lyrics suggesting he would have been willing to donate a kidney to Selena, who had undergone a kidney transplant before her relationship with him began.

‘I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied / Almost cut a piece of myself for your life,’ the crooner sings.

The Weeknd received a ton of heat from Selena’s legions of hardcore fans, while The Idol received the same criticism.

Many of them took to Twitter to express their concern.

After episode three aired, Twitter user @d_ingsincebirth expressed his disgust in a tweet that read, “The Idol has so many parallels to Selena Gomez.” Jocelyn is very coded Selena. Also, Tedros has a cult, and the church that Selena went to some people said has cult vibes. Abel is one of the creators and was probably inspired to date her. Don’t paint the weekend in its best light.

Another Twitter user @smeksy11144 wrote, “The fact that it’s so undeniable that the idol is talking about Selena Gomez is crazy, it’s crazy.”

The HBO series – which was co-directed by Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Reza Fahim – has been described as “torture porn”, with much of the controversy focusing on its explicit content.

The Weeknd recently addressed the backlash and insisted that the show’s sex scenes aren’t meant to be “overtly sexy.”

When the show was announced in 2021, it received six episodes. It was shortened to five episodes by the producers, leading viewers to believe the show was over and there would be no season two.

HBO quickly shut down reports that the show had been pulled in a statement that read, “It is incorrectly reported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined.”

While the fate of the sexy thriller remains in limbo, The Weeknd hinted there will be another season when he shared photos from the taping of the finale to Instagram on Monday.

‘The final. Grateful to share this moment with all of you as the season draws to a close,” the Blinding Lights singer wrote, “Keep pushing the vision no matter how bumpy the journey. Jocelyn Forever,” the superstar singer wrote.

In an interview with Vulture, the actress who plays Jocelyn’s manager, DaVine Joy Randolph, also said they were hoping for another season of the show.

‘When you finish a project, it’s always like, “Is there a possibility for season two?” And they’re always like, “Yeah sure!”

“It’s everyone’s desire and intention to do a season two, and until we hear otherwise, that’s the plan.”