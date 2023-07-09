Jeffrey Carlson dead at 48: All My Children actor who made history as daytime TV’s first trans character dies

ACTOR Jeffrey Carlson, the first to play a trans character on a daytime TV show, has died aged 48.

Carlson notably played the trans character of Zoe on the iconic soap opera, All My Children.

The actor’s death was announced on Saturday evening thanks to a heartfelt job on Twitter from Adam Feldman of Time Out New York (@FeldmanAdam).

“RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (revolutionary trans character Zoe in All My Children),” Feldman wrote.

“A powerful actor and a painful loss.”

Carlson attended the Juilliard School in New York and soon worked on the PBS series American Masters before taking off in theater, per Additional.

After working on off-Broadway productions such as Thief River and playing Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, he made his Broadway debut in The Goat or Who Is Sylvia in 2003.

That same year he appeared in Broadway productions of Tartuffe and The Miracle Worker alongside Hilary Swank.

Carlson even portrayed 1980s British pop icon Marilyn in the Broadway musical, Taboo, by Playbill.

He appeared as the character Zarf on All My Children in 2006, until they later transitioned to Zoe as the first trans woman on daytime television.

The 48-year-old had a few key supporting roles in films such as The Killing Floor, Backseat and Hitch with Will Smith, per IMDb.

Her first role was in Happy End in 2003.

Carlson even appeared on an episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Several of the actor’s fans took to Twitter to offer heartfelt words after his death.

“Devastated to hear this. A wonderful friend and a brilliant actor,” wrote a former colleague.

“We did a play together many years ago and it blew me away.”

Feldmann also noted his appreciation of Carlson.

“I first saw him in a Lee Blessing play called Thief River while he was still at Juilliard and it was clear he was something special,” the theater critic wrote.

“Such a passionate and intense actor and person. It was a formative period for me as a theatergoer and he immersed himself in that experience.”

Another wrote: “I saw his last performance in The Goat. He was just wonderful. How terribly sad.”

A third added: “This is so sad. She was a wonderful Marilyn. RIP.”

Carlson was born on June 23, 1975 in Long Beach, California.