‘Mean Girls’ actor Jonathan Bennett surprised high school actors





‘Mean Girls’ actor Jonathan Bennett caught high school kids putting together a production of the movie.

He captured the cast’s shocked reaction in a video posted to his TikTok and Instagram on Saturday.

Bennett played high school jock and Lindsay Lohan's crush Aaron Samuels in the 2004 film.



Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in “Mean Girls,” caught a group of high school actors putting together a musical version of the film. “Mean Girls,” written by Tina Fey, premiered in 2004 and turned into a Broadway musical in 2017. The film follows Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), a high school girl who infiltrates a popular girl group known as ” The Plastics”. “Bennett’s character is the school jock and Heron’s crush. In a video posted on his TikTok and Instagram on Saturday, Bennett shared how the surprise waned. According to Bennett, the actor’s mother asked if he could show up, so he decided to surprise the high school kids at their dress rehearsal. “I was one of those theater kids, so when Aaron Samuels’ mom asked to show up, you have to,” Bennett captioned the video. “Guys, stop trying to make fetch, it’s not gonna happen,” Bennett said, repeating one of the film’s most famous lines as he took the stage in front of the shocked high school kids. “I came because I wanted to watch your dress rehearsal,” Bennett said. “I’m here to cheer you on.” Bennett then met each of the actors taking on the iconic roles. “I’m Gretchen,” an actor said as he shook Bennett’s hand. “Oh boy, watch out for that one,” Bennett replied jokingly. When meeting the actor playing Regina George, the head of “The Plastics,” Bennett joked, “Even worse.” When he finally met the actor playing Samuels, Bennett got down on one knee and bowed to the young actor. “The honor is mine,” the actor said in response to Bennett’s bow. Jonathan Bennett as Aaron Samuels in ‘Mean Girls’.

Bennett then answered questions from the cast, including one about how to deal with stress. “I’ll be fine,” he said, taking the worried actor’s hand. “You’re going to be awesome. It’s the best show in the world. People love going in there already.” “It’s not up to you to worry about what Lindsay did or what the people on Broadway did. It’s up to you to do what you want to do,” he said of a reassuring tone. The video ends with Bennett singing along with the cast and telling his followers that “the show is absolutely fantastic.”

