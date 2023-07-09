Barbie Movie Ban: Why Hollywood Constantly Bends The Knee To China

Image courtesy of IMDb

Saying the internet is excited for the next Barbie movie would be a serious understatement. This was partly thanks to a very clever marketing campaign which saw the Barbie Mansion listed on AirBnB and the iconic Margot Robbie all over the cover of Vogue talking about her experience in the movie. Oh, and special mention goes to the strength of Ryan GoslingThe devoted fanbase is pushing the actor’s memes to play Ken in the upcoming movie louder than ever.

Despite the positive buzz surrounding the film, it was recently revealed that Barbie will be banned in Vietnam due to the inclusion of a map that uses the controversial nine-dash line, a symbol that represents an area of ​​the South China Sea that China claims as its own territory.

News | #BarbieMovie was banned in Vietnam. A scene from the film depicts a map with the nine-dash line, a representation of China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Vietnam says violates its sovereignty. Source (@Variety) pic.twitter.com/Efs7aBbg5r — CineFiles (@CineFiles_) July 3, 2023

The inclusion of a map that encroaches on territory claimed by multiple nations in Asia might be interpreted as a minor oversight by the producers, but ensuring the film can be released in the Eastern global superpower has long been a challenge. Hollywood priority. Barbie is set to release on July 21, 2023, the same day as the US. Is it Hollywood’s attempt to rekindle its romance with China?

Why does Hollywood cater so much to Chinese audiences?

So why Hollywood so often speak to foreign audiences, choosing to ignore issues of sovereignty and oppression? There is a simple answer: money, and lots of it. Although it may have seemed like Hollywood movies showing in China were slowing down, a post-pandemic need to increase spending has brought back the stranglehold Hollywood has developed throughout the 21st century.

To put into perspective how much extra money is made overseas, in 2019 Hollywood movies showing in China made $2.8 billion. Although the number has dwindled during the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains clear that China is a lucrative market for the West.

The only problem? Censor your films for the approval of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). China is notorious for cutting out black stars from posters and removing scenes it deems contrary to Chinese morals and values.

Given the strength of Chinese audiences, it makes sense that Hollywood would sacrifice its so-called morality to maximize profits on movies that routinely cost hundreds of millions to make. Everyone involved can walk away with a lot more money if these films are as CCP-ready as possible, with Hollywood more often than not choosing to avoid points of contention and superpower conflict, even before a Chinese censor didn’t take a look at the movie.

Companies in the Asian country are also limited by what they can earn from the media in their own territory thanks to strict government regulationsso it ends up being a win/win scenario for everyone involved.

Films that radically changed the Chinese market

One of the most egregious examples of Chinese censorship of Hollywood films was John Boyega’s banishment from the poster of Star Wars: The Force Awakensas well as covering Chadwick Bosemans face with a mask on the poster for Black Panther. Despite those movies with strong black leads coming to Chinese cinemas, officials have always felt it was appropriate to try and cover one’s face.

Marvel is well known for adapting its movies to a wide range of audiences. For example, the years 2016 strange doctor saw the character of The Ancient One played by Tilda Swinton, swapped to originally Celtic, at odds with the characters’ comic book origins of a Tibetan monk. The place of Dr. Stranges spiritual training was also transferred from Tibet to Nepal. Tibet is of course a hotly contested point of territory in which China regularly interferes, and recognizing the sovereignty of the lands would not have made the Chinese censors happy.

Interestingly enough, in an early trailer for Top Gun: Mavericka movie that has American propaganda written all over the back of Tom Cruises jacket which showed the Taiwanese flag being censored, perhaps in the vain hope that the film might see a release there. Bad luck unfortunately.

Hollywood’s dance with the dragon may be coming to an end, as the CCP has sought to limit the number of foreign films entering the country after the pandemic, while tightening regulations on foreign investment. Money will continue to be made, as the Chinese government continues to let in a few select films, but not as much as before thanks to increasingly bubbly animation. tension with the United States.