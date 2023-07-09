Review: The Hollywood Bowl opens with Dudamel and a series of favorites

On Thursday evening, in what has long been his summer home away from home, Gustavo Dudamel opened the summer season of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Hollywood Bowl. Video cameras picked up a smirk on his face and a cheerful gait on his walk as he took the stage to lead the national anthem. Someone from the bleachers shouted, don’t go!

Dudamels is unlikely to go anywhere just yet. He still has three full seasons of LA Phil on his contract as music and artistic director before moving to the New York Philharmonic from 2026. But that may seem like tomorrow, given Dudamel’s latest hysteria at New York. Between May 13 and the end of the month, nine New York Times writers wrote or contributed to a dozen articles of various types, review, report, commentary, report, photo essay, opinion piece on the Philharmonic Orchestra of Los Angeles and/or its musical director. .

The LA Phil is so hot that even political columnist Maureen Dowd found herself intrigued by our orchestra supposed to have caused, with a little help from Tchaikovsky, an orgasm in a spectator.

But Thursday at the Bowl turned out to be cold. And while Dudamels’ winning program did not disappoint, it was not the one originally announced.

Originally, the concert was to include a performance directed by director Alberto Arvelo of Mendelssohn’s incidental music to Midsummers Night Dream with vocal soloists and the Los Angeles Master Chorale. In a year of international celebrations of the 150th birthday of legendary director and director Max Reinhard, the production would have allowed Dudamel to rejuvenate one of the most famous nights in Bowl history: Reinhards 1934 staging of the play by Shakespeare with incidental music by Mendelssohn which was later made into a classic Hollywood film.

The Mendelssohn was recently dropped for the unsatisfying excuse of scheduling conflicts. Instead, Dudamel who just returned from Venezuela, where he and Arvelo filmed Beethovens Fidelio based on their illuminatingly rejuvenated LA Phil production in collaboration with Deaf West Theater replaced it in part with Mussorgskys Night on Bald Mountain and Dukas The Sorcerers Apprentice, two extremely familiar works that found their way to generations of children through another Hollywood classic, Walt Disneys 1940 animated Fantasia. Ravels Mother Goose Suite was also added, while Manuel de Fallas Nights in the Gardens of Spain was retained from the original Bowl programme, a kind of piano concerto with Javier Perianes as soloist.

All four works are musical representations of whimsical magic, summer dreams of all kinds. One of our most effective bandleader storytellers, Dudamel began by launching with surprising urgency into Night on Bald Mountain right on the heels of a fervent Star-Spangled Banner. What that meant was left to ponder.

Bald Mountain happens to be a beautiful nature preserve popular with picnickers and satanic worshippers. It was once a Russian fortress. It is located just outside kyiv, Ukraine. Mussorgsky evokes a witches’ sabbath at midnight. The standard Rimsky-Korsakov arrangement used by Dudamel is more florid than Mussorgsky’s messy original, but it’s also more nuanced.

Dudamel may have meant this as a statement of world affairs, but it could be heard as an awe-inspiring and nuanced expression of how beauty and bestiality coexist in nature and society. The cleverly acted performance put war versus peace, fervent music, and its lush opposite at the center of so much Russian art.

Plus, pitting Mussorgsky against Ravels delighting Mother Goose, who started the programs in the second half, was downright silly against beauty. In the fourth movement of the suites, Beauty and the Beast, the gentle beauty of the clarinet meets the clumsy beast of the bassoon. A harp glides. A solo violin ponders wistfully. Dudamel smiled a lot throughout the evening and certainly here. In the final movement of the suite, The Fairy Garden, which followed, Ravel dusts everything with melodic magic dust.

Dukas’ source for The Sorcerers Apprentice was a poem by Goethe that warns of what can happen when a magical device, in this case a broom doomed to destruction, falls into the hands of an incompetent young apprentice. It’s a relatively light score (again, fun with the bassoon), but that only helps to make a point that couldn’t resonate more aptly in a world unconsciously affected by technology.

Dudamel conducted more in tune with the music than the fuzzy logic of magic Thursday night at the Hollywood Bowl. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times)

Nights in the Gardens of Spain, the most recent work on the program, is the one written in time of war. It offers respite from the battlefields of World War I in three Andalusian gardens, where the fragrant nocturnal atmosphere is one of intoxication, be it mystery, love or the compulsion to dance at all times.

The evocations of the Fallas are of his time and place, not a truckload of allegories. The piano is a glitter machine, and Perianes, himself Spanish, plays with sparks and with fire, in front of a more iridescent Fallas orchestra.

Without valid reason, it is the one score evening which is somewhat neglected, although it had its beautiful champions, Arthur Rubinstein and Martha Argerich among them. Perianes lit the flame for his encore, Fallas Ritual Fire Dance.

Through it all, Dudamel directed the music more than the fuzzy logic of magic, the storyteller joyfully gathering strength, marveling at detail, painting images, suggesting sensations. The best magicians never reveal their hands.