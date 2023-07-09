BBC staff member suspended after allegations he paid teenager for explicit photos – The Hollywood Reporter





The BBC has suspended one of its male staff after reports surfaced that he allegedly asked a teenager for sexually explicit photos. The allegations were first reported in a British tabloid The sun Friday. The teen’s mother claimed her child had used the alleged 35,000 pounds (about $44,934) employee receipt to fund a crack addiction. “All I want is for this man to stop paying my child for sex pictures and stop him from funding my child’s drug use,” she told the publication, adding that requests for photos began when her child was 17. The staff member has yet to be publicly named, but presenters Jeremy Vine, rylan clark And Gary Lineker took to their respective Twitter accounts to say it wasn’t them. Nicky Campbell also tweeted that he reported an account that claimed he was the one who requested the photos. The BBC released a statement on Sunday, saying it “takes all allegations seriously and we have robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations”. He said the broadcaster first became aware of a complaint in May, but the staff member stayed on the air. Since new allegations were shared on Thursday of a different nature, the broadcaster has since been in contact with the police. In a follow-up email to BBC staff, Chief executive Tim Davie stressed that everyone takes the allegations “incredibly seriously” and added that “individuals are entitled to a reasonable expectation of privacy, which makes this situation more complex.” The internal email continued: ‘I totally condemn the unsubstantiated rumors circulating on the internet about some of our presentation skills. We are in contact with the family referenced in the media. I want to assure you that we are working quickly to establish the facts and to ensure that these matters are handled fairly and carefully, including by outside authorities, where appropriate. » Read the full BBC statement below. The BBC takes all allegations seriously and we have strong internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations. This is a complex and rapidly changing set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts to properly inform the appropriate next steps. It is important that these matters be handled fairly and carefully. We have been clear that if – at any time – new information is revealed or provided to us, it will be handled appropriately and actively followed up. The BBC first learned of a complaint in May. New allegations were brought to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own investigations, we have also been in contact with external authorities, in accordance with our protocols. We can also confirm that a male member of staff has been suspended. We hope to be able to provide a further update in the coming days as the process continues. The BBC Board will continue to be kept informed.

