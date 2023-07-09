Bawaal trailer: Twitter mistaken for Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s love story | Bollywood

Twitter is filled with mixed reactions to Nitesh Tiwari’s romance film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The trailer was released on Sunday and left many wondering how a love story compares to World War II. Similar questions were also raised after the teaser for the film was released. Read also : Bawaal trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor clash in a world war Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Bawal.

Bawaal trailer

The Bawaal trailer further establishes a plot connection with Adolf Hitler. In the film, Varun is seen as a small-town guy who marries Janhvi Kapoor. The two have nothing in common. They take a trip to Europe and explore places like Paris and other cities that were at the center of World War II. The historical event is used as a recurring reference in the trailer, as the characters talk about a world war within.

Twitter reacts to Bawaal trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a user on Twitter wrote, I just saw the Bawaal trailer and what is this Indian obsession with Hitler, I don’t understand. What do you mean by “hum sabke thode hitler ke jaise hi hai 9we are all like Hitler, a little)”? B***h, he almost wiped out an ethnicity. How are I and Hitler similar. What was that #bawaal trailer!!!! Love story me Hitler ka angle kaha se aya (how is love story related to Hitler), another added. One user tweeted, If Bawaal is using the Holocaust as a weird metaphor for a broken marriage, it’s a sign that modern filmmakers have lost the plot.

Yet another said: I don’t know what just happened. After the trailer, I’m even more intrigued by how they’ll connect the story to WWII. Parallel histories of past and presence. But I’m confused by the shifts in tone or the parallels drawn between some of the young couple’s personal issues and Hitler’s aspirations, shared by someone else.

Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal

Speaking about the film, director Nitesh Tiwari said in a statement: Great love stories are worth living and they always find a way to reach an audience. Over the years, some of these stories have become true epics, not because of the grand scale, but because of the harrowing, heartbreaking essence that makes every emotion felt by the audience. Bawaal is an Indian film that will appeal to audiences all over the world. It will make you feel the jitters of nervousness, the joy of unity, the pain of separation, and so much more. Varun and Janhvi brilliantly portrayed the roles of Ajju and Nisha, taking you on a journey from small town India to Europe that will leave an indelible mark on your hearts and minds. Bawaal will premiere on Prime Video India on July 21.