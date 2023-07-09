Persona Actor quits Twitter after calling an AI video using his voice





Erica Lindbeck, the voice actor best known for her work in games such as Persona, Final Fantasy, Fire Emblem and Mortal Kombat has quit Twitter. It comes after an online feud with a content creator who used her voice in an AI-generated video, which she had strongly opposed.

Lindbeck called on her followers to report this and similar videos because she is using her voice work for Persona 5 in ways she did not consent to. The video’s creator fired back, accusing Lindbeck of starting a “harassment campaign” over a “dumb but harmless Futaba AI cover video”. This appears to have prompted Lindbeck to quit Twitter, and it’s unclear when or if she will return. Related: Unity AI democratizes the ability to rip off game developers and artists As the topic divides, fans and fellow voice actors rush to Lindbeck’s defense. This was only exacerbated when the video’s creator argued that asking fans to report AI content was a campaign of harassment, a characterization most seem to disagree with. Although the creator also has his own supporters, he re-uploaded the video once it was taken down. The video that sparked this row online is something most of us are used to seeing on social media by now – AI-generated voice lines that make a person or character plays a scene or covers a song. In this case, it was an AI cover of Futaba singing Welcome to the Internet by Bo Burnham. The reuploads are still on YouTube, and that’s pretty compelling. To some, this could certainly pass as official voice work, so it’s easy to see why actors are bothered by this technology – both professionally and personally. One of Lindbeck’s many defenders is Mike Pollock, Eggman’s longtime voice actor on the Sonic series. In the replies, he photoshopped an image of the AI ​​cover creator tweeting, “I eat puppies!” – arguing that putting words in someone’s mouth like that is like having a voice actor say something with the AI. Unfortunately, we’ll likely see more controversies like this pop up as AI technology gets better at mimicking human voices. Right now, the conversation is largely dominated by those debating the ethics of writing and the art of AI. However, the recent boom in AI covers shows the progress being made with this technology, which poses a clear threat to voice actors. Especially those operating in the gaming industry, which has already proven to have no qualms about throwing humans under the bus and replacing them with bots. It remains to be seen if Lindbeck will join Twitter, but in the meantime, it looks like she has plenty of supporters in her corner. The creator of the original video, on the other hand, has been suspended, although it’s unclear why. Next: If Developers Don’t Back Up Their Games, Emulators Will

