SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Was Ready To Hit Hollywood’s Covid Vax Warrants: Report
The nanny Starlet and President of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Francine Drescher (better known as Fran) reportedly wanted to get the actors union to strike before the this year’s thorny collective bargaining session with studio and network heads.
Deadline reports that he learned via a series of emails viewed that Drescher was set to strike in 2021 over Hollywood’s Covid vaccine mandates, which halted or disrupted some productions and removed some people from set . Proof of vaccination as a condition of employment was a protocol that was formally instituted in June 2021 and lifted last May.
Drescher reportedly wrote in those emails that “much to the chagrin of the majority” she devoted much of her energy to “representing the unvaccinated community”, but was rebuffed by the National Council.
By DeadlineDrescher’s main critics within the actors’ union leadership appear to have been Maya Dunbar, Peter Antico, and Chuck Slavin, among others, who felt that Drescher was not doing enough to protect unvaccinated or unboosted members.
I continue to fight on behalf of our members who feel discriminated against due to unvaccinated or unboosted Covid status, which prevents them from working in large studio productions,” Drescher wrote in SAG-AFTRA Magazine last December, according to Deadline. “For members who are not being fairly considered by the studios regarding their religious or health exemptions, help is on the way!
Dunbar, who is running against Drescher for the presidential post, reportedly once wrote in a heated email exchange with Drescher that she was “dishonest at best and evil at worst.”
Dunbar was particularly upset that Drescher, a stage 1 uterine cancer survivor and avid cancer charity advocate, was “pushed[ing] this cancer thing and yet still forbidden[ing] this now known injection inducing cancer, destroying immunity, creating negative efficiency, ineffective and dangerous.” “[How you] don’t even acknowledge that his connection to TURBO CANCERS is irrelevant,” Dunbar allegedly wrote.
Our members are neglected, discouraged and have been pushed to the brink mentally, emotionally, physically and, for many of us, spiritually. Were forced to watch our artistic dreams turn into nightmares and instead of being able to pick up the phone or walk into the SAG-AFTRA office and get help, we’ve all paid to receive it when we have it needed, we were treated like second-class citizens by the union and leaders appointed to protect and serve us,” Dunbar commented to Deadline on his reasons for running against Drescher, who is the preferred choice of the guild’s two main factions, Unite for Strength and MembershipFirst.
“The purpose of a union is to ensure that all workers are treated the same all the time. Not just those you agree with and like, or people who think like you politically during a pandemic. This is not a high school club drama.”
Antico, another of Drescher’s critics (and who unsuccessfully ran for president of SAG-AFTRA in 2017), echoed Dunbar’s sentiments, also questioning Drescher’s commitment to the unvaccinated. He added to Deadline that “Drescher’s inaction has kept thousands of SAG-AFTRA members who refused to participate in the drug trial gainful employment without a scientific basis.
“Fran refused to call an emergency meeting when CDC public policy changed when evidence was verified indicating that vaccines were never tested for transmissibility and did not prevent infection, making Zone A protocols that are unnecessary and based on false information,” Antico said.
Drescher, on the other hand, and through the exchange of e-mails Deadline seen, apparently had some with the in-fighting between the union’s top brass.
I will not be abused, insulted, accused of greed, ego etc., she would have replied.
Neither SAG-AFTRA nor Drescher responded to The Messenger’s response for comment, as the union is still technically under a media blackout; this story is developing.
