What we learned from the Dubai launch of Bollywood film Bawaal
Romance, comedy, time travel and war. Here are some of the eclectic elements from the Bollywood movie trailer To install Bawal.
Available to stream on Amazon Prime from July 21, a world premiere for the teaser took place Saturday on Dubai’s QE2 cruise ship with the cast and crew.
Along with stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala finally unveiled one of this year’s most anticipated productions.
Judging by the enigmatic, globetrotting trailer, not to mention the recreations of a major WWII battle, there’s plenty to see when Bawal hits the small screen.
Here are four things you need to know about the film.
1. This is a film that will ask deep questions
While the trailer is action-packed, the film’s central plot has been deliberately obscured, Tiwari said.
From what we understand, Dhawan plays a history teacher in rural India.
After marrying his darling, played by Kapoor, the couple travels to Europe with stopovers in Amsterdam and Poland.
These images of picturesque European locations then give way to growing tension in the marriage, and somehow Dhawan finds himself on the battlefield of the Normandy landings of World War II with the Allied troops.
Tiwari acknowledged that the trailer has a lot of cards on his chest,” and predicted the payoff will come in the talks it spawns.
As the director behind Bollywood’s current highest-grossing film, 2016 Dangal, he says the new project also asks deep questions about society and the way we live.
He hopes Bawal will have “some positive impact on people; the way they think and behave”.
2. Dhawan says it’s one of his best performances yet
As one of Bollywood’s most bankable actors, Dhawan has described Bawal as one of his most assured performances.
“It wasn’t very difficult to play the character because of this man (Tiwari) sitting next to me,” he said.
“He made me feel comfortable with his humility and the way he treats everyone on set.
I can say with confidence that this is a very good performance from me.
Kapoor explained that the instant connection she felt upon meeting Dhawan is translated to the screen.
But that on-screen dynamic came after a struggle to convince producers she was a fit for the role.
“I pinched myself every day when I was on set because it was such a big opportunity for me,” Kapoor said.
“I really tried to convince them to take me in the film. I chased them and stalked them a bit.
But when I finally got into film, every day was special to work with such talented people.”
3. There will be many songs
THE Bawal the launch of the trailer was preceded by the release of how much I love youa song from the film performed by Arijit Singh.
The trailer promises more lavish bits and choreography in an opulent wedding.
Dhawan said how much I love you would be fully appreciated when heard in the context of the film.
“It’s my favorite right now and it’s a song that will continue to grow and transcend,” he said.
“And there’s another song coming out later. There are a lot of different genres of songs in the film and as a dancer, I have many opportunities to express myself in each of them.”
4. It Offers a Strong Focus on the Story
The horrors and lessons of World War II are key themes in Bawal.
“The hardest times for me were recreating those parts of the story because we wanted to be not only factually correct, but also production and costume design correct,” Tiwari said.
“Creating something of this magnitude is never easy and we couldn’t afford to be wrong.”
Dhawan said these themes were explored for more than entertainment.
“To prepare for our future, we must learn from history and that is part of Bawal is all about. “
