Rajini fatigue will work against actor Vijay, say political leaders





Actor Vijay has not articulated a well-defined ideology and it will be very difficult to keep young people with him for long, says NTK Treasurer Ravanan | Photo credit: archive photo

Small political parties are watching actor Vijays move forward after he started making overt maneuvers such as hosting an event to congratulate top students at the state level and urging them not to take d money and to vote in elections. Recently, when asked to comment on Vijays’ speech, Mr Thirumavalavan said bluntly that the incessant discussion of his political plunge should not stand in the way of discussions on more serious issues such as the ongoing crisis in Manipur. and other matters of national importance. He urged the media to be responsible. Similarly, PMK Chairman Anbumani Ramadoss recently urged actor Vijay to follow suit, asking if he would be ready to follow the path and ideology set by Periyar EV Ramasamy, Dr Ambedkar and Kamaraj , rather than just dropping their names in his speeches. Many leaders are of the view that political parties with smaller vote banks NTK, PMK, VCK, BJP and others than the two major Dravidian parties and those hoping to attract young voters, especially new voters, towards their party and ideology, finding it difficult to compete with actor Vijays’ charisma in the political market, as he already commands a huge, very young fan base. However, senior figures in these parties also strongly believe that actor Rajinikanth’s last-minute withdrawal after decades of suspense surrounding his political plunge, has caused fatigue among voters about political actors. Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman, who also enjoys the support of a significant number of young voters, had previously opposed actor Rajinikanth’s entry into politics on the basis of his non-Tamil identity. He has also repeatedly stressed that stardom alone is not enough for an actor, who is also an aspiring politician, and has urged them to speak their minds on critical social issues as and when needed. On the matter, NTK Treasurer Ravanan said that actor Vijay has not articulated a well-defined ideology and it would be very difficult to keep young people with him for a long time. Other political parties such as BJP, VCK, PMK and ours, NTK, which strive to attract young voters, have well-defined party ideologies and opinions on various political issues. Vijay has expressed no opinion so far. Will he follow the ideology put forward by Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar and Kamarajar? He will be a formidable force for an election, but beyond that he must articulate a coherent ideology and policy. And he must enter politics soon. If he continues to delay it, he will be at a disadvantage, he said. A senior politician, who contested and lost in recent Assembly elections, says elections in the modern era have become very competitive and expensive, which would deter anyone with a lucrative career from entering politics . People must have understood by now that actors say or do something political before the release of their films. This is what we have seen Rajinikanth do. It is not enough to make statements at events. MGR was in active politics throughout even when he was an actor. It is a waste of time to discuss Vijay until he comes out with his party name, his ideology, he said.

