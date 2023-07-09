Actress Geena Davis to speak at Women’s Fund of Omaha event

Actress Geena Davis will be the keynote speaker at the Womens Fund of Omahas’ annual celebration, Lead the Change, on October 12.

Davis is also an author, founder and president of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

A powerful advocate for women and girls and a feminist icon through her dynamic on-screen portrayals of strong characters, Geena Davis has been instrumental in using data to advance gender equity in media representation. for decades, said Jo Giles, executive director of the Womens Fund. Her past experiences of staying small to keep others comfortable are relatable, and her work in changing the narrative is admirable. We are thrilled to learn of Geena Davis’ efforts and look forward to being inspired by her tenacity for change.

Two-time Oscar winner Davis is one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, appearing in several roles that have become cultural landmarks, such as Muriel Pritchett in The Accidental Tourist, Thelma in Thelma & Louise, and Dottie Hinson in A League of Theirs. Possess.

She is also a world-class athlete (at one time the 13th-ranked archer in the country), a member of the engineering society Mensa, and the author of a new memoir, Dying of Politeness, published by HarperOne. The book explores her life, her rise to fame, and her journey from crippling politeness to feminist icon status.

The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media engages film and television creators to dramatically increase the percentage of female characters and reduce gender stereotypes in media designed for children.

In addition to hearing from Davis, the Womens Fund will recognize nonprofits and local leaders working to advance gender equity, share an update on the groups’ impact in the community, and award prizes. grants to programs that positively impact the lives of those who know gender. based on oppression.

Sponsorship opportunities and event tickets are available at OmahaWomensFund.org/Lead-The-Change.

100 trees planted in Sacred Heart neighborhoodCommunity volunteers planted 100 trees in the Sacred Heart Church neighborhood along Locust, Binney and Wirt streets last month.

In partnership with the Claire M. Hubbard Foundation, the Arbor Day Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity, the Urban Bird & Nature Alliance was able to move the project forward to further the mission of the organization.

It’s an effort to beautify the neighborhood, provide shade and cool temperatures, save energy and improve air quality in an area of ​​town that’s home to historic stately homes and Habitat homes for humanity.

The area contains many heat islands where temperatures are 20 degrees higher due to the concrete to green ratio.

Volunteers planted around large parking lots, apartments where children live and the Sacré-Coeur elementary school, where the city had cut down many ash trees due to the emerald ash borer.

Residents were welcoming and delighted to receive trees to shade and bloom their homes. Many asked for multiple trees, said Diana Failla, executive director of The Urban Bird & Nature Alliance.

This was the third major tree planting in North Omaha this year. The volunteer organization set up along Minne Lusa Boulevard, then along Emmet, Pinkney and Evans Streets in May.

The job and housing fair is scheduled for September 2

Freedomtainment presents the Level Up Career and Housing Fair on September 2 at the Gene Leahy Mall.

Job opportunities, housing information, reintegration assistance, food, haircuts and family activities will be available at the event, which is hosted by Scott Pathway Director Racquel Henderson , and Omaha Skills Connection Director Michella Blankman.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 531-772-0842.

Former CSM president receives new title

Dr. Maryanne Stevens received a new title upon her retirement on June 30 as president of the College of St. Mary.















At a retirement celebration, Stevens was granted President Emeritus status. The designation is reserved to honor a President who has provided outstanding and distinguished service to the CSM, including going above and beyond normal duties and responsibilities, which has had an extraordinary impact on the University and the community at large. The president must have served at least 10 years.

I am honored and privileged to report that at the May meeting, the Board of Trustees of St. Mary’s College voted unanimously to designate President Emeritus status to Dr. Maryanne Stevens, said Board Member Steve Eulie.

Heather A. Smith assumed the role of eighth CSM president on July 1. With his new title, Smith can call on Stevens to provide guidance or serve in various volunteer roles to support the university.

Stevens began his presidency on June 1, 1996. Under his leadership, CSM developed several innovative programs, including a residence hall for single mothers to live with their children on campus; Marie Curie scholarships for low-income women majoring in mathematics or science; summer academies for high school girls; graduate programs in education, physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, kinesiology and exercise science, and organizational leadership, as well as a unique doctoral program in physical therapy.

Mathiasen re-appointed to historical commission















Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recently reappointed Council Bluffs’ Jerry Mathiasen to the Terrace Hill Commission. Terrace Hill is a designated National Historic Site in Des Moines, where it serves as the residence of the governors of Iowa. The commission oversees the management and preservation of the historic site.

The architect of Terrace Hills was William Boyington of Chicago, who in the late 1860s was also the architect of the Historic General Dodge House in Council Bluffs.

This will be Mathiasens’ fifth three-year term on the nine-member Iowa State Commission.

It is humbling that Governor Reynolds reappointed me to help manage this state and national treasure, Mathiasen said. Above all, with the connection to the local Dodge House too.

Mathiasen also has a connection to Terrace Hill. Before retiring after many years as a charitable foundation director at Council Bluffs, he was deputy chief of staff to former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.

For more information, visit TerraceHill.iowa.gov And dodgehouse.org.

Centraide welcomes new members to the Board of Directors

United Way of the Midlands has added seven community leaders to its board.

The newcomers are: Anna Cramer, legal director, Nebraska Medicine; Josh Dixon, group president, irrigation, Valmont Industries; Sal Issaka, Director of Resident Initiatives and Public Housing Engagement, Omaha Housing Authority; Ty Kreitman, Emerging Leaders Council Liaison, Deputy Economist, Federal Reserve Bank; Dr. Andrew Rikli, Superintendent, Papillion-La Vista Community Schools; Tracy Schaefer, senior vice president and chief information officer, Conagra Brands; and Gretchen Twohig, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.

With their diverse experiences and expertise, the seven individuals will help guide the work of UWM, ensuring it invests wisely in nonprofit programs and direct services that address social and economic disparities and respond basic needs of community members.