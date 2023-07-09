Cary Grants’ daughter says Hollywood legend doesn’t flirt with men, but she wouldn’t have cared if he did





Cary Grants’ timeless beauty and expansive filmography have made him an enduring figure subject of fascination for Hollywood scholars and casual moviegoers. While his collaborations with Alfred Hitchcock and Howard Hawks remain among the most popular films in the American canon, his personal life continues to inspire as much fascination as his work. For years, Grant rumors being sexually involved with other men, including her co-star and roommate Randolph Scott, has swirled from sources of varying credibility. Grant was married to five different women throughout his life, but his sexuality remained a subject of speculation until his death in 1986. More from IndieWire Questions about Grants’ orientation are unlikely to be fully answered, as neither Grant nor his alleged sex partners are alive to talk about it. But one of his daughters doubts that he was hiding a secret from the world. In a new interview with The GuardianCary’s daughter, Jennifer Grant, denied ever seeing her father show romantic interest in men. If you are with your parents often, you see them in a way that almost no one else sees. And I never saw a hint of that, Grant said. I think I would have picked it up not that I would care. Jennifer Grant has made it clear that she would have had no problem with her father being gay or bisexual, but she simply hasn’t seen any evidence to support the theory other than her close friendships. But I have to tell the truth: Dad was charming and had great friendships, but he didn’t flirt with men, she said. A friend of mine sent me a picture the other day of Gregory Peck, my dad, and Mervyn LeRoy, and they’re good pals. But I never had that hint Maybe earlier in his life he had an affair [with a man]. I’ll never know, but if he did, fantastic. I hope he enjoyed it. The story continues His comments come at a time when some moviegoers have reassessed Hollywood’s fascination with the sex lives of deceased stars. IndieWires Christian Blauvelt recently lamented that the documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed focuses on the deaths of stars who died of AIDS at the expense of a deeper dive into his acting career. Fortunately, Hudson’s films are still here to be discovered and enjoyed anew, he wrote. Look at them for what is therenot what you think is there. Best of IndieWire Sign up for Indiewire Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

