Persona 5 actress deletes Twitter account amid row over AI voices, prompting other actors to step in





Erica Lindbeck, the voice actor behind Futaba Sakura in Persona 5, has deleted her Twitter account following a public row over AI-generated voices. Erica Linbeck’s voice work can be heard in dozens of anime series and video games, including Hi-Fi Rush, Tell Me Why, and more, but she’s best known for her role as Futaba, Persona’s resident hacker. 5, also known as Oracle. Things got out of hand earlier this week when a video surfaced online featuring Futaba’s AI-generated voice “singing” a Bo Burnham song called Welcome To The Internet. Of course, the AI-generated Futaba of the video likely used and manipulated the dialogue that Lindbeck had recorded for the Persona games. Lindbeck had publicly called for the video to be removed, and the original post was removed from YouTube. However, many channels have since reposted the AI ​​coverage and many other Twitter users have rebuffed Lindbeck’s initial request with criticism, leading her to delete the account entirely. AI-generated art isn’t a new controversy, but the recent argument has reignited the debate as prominent voice actors and game developers have weighed in with their own opinions, both in favor of Lindbeck and against the use of AI-generated voices. Writer and Narrative Designer Anna Webster said “Voice actors are additional collaborators on a project, not some weird puppet to say whatever you want!” She went on to say that “stealing someone’s voice” is both “unethical” and “just plain weird”. Webster also mentions the idea of ​​character ownership: “By the time one of my characters is registered, I no longer see them as ‘my own’…the voice actors bring their own expertise and creative vision to the character.” The spectacular Spider-Man actor Josh Keaton also jumped on the discussion say, “Erica is a wonderful person and doesn’t deserve any of this. Responding to one of the comments, Keaton went on to say “There aren’t two sides when it comes to theft”, while discussing those who use AI programs to (re)generate voices. Many other fans and actors agreed with Keaton’s comments. Yuri Lowenthal, actor of Spider-Man (the game) retweeted the comment with “Pressed”. Another fan chimed in to say that people who want to hear Futaba sing should “hire a real actress”. AI voices and deepfakes have been causing controversy for many months now. Skyrim porn mods have been in the spotlight lately, as an increasing number of mods have cloned the performances of real-life actors for use in inappropriate contexts, without their consent. AI-generated art seems to raise serious questions about ethical consent and legal ownership. Valve recently said “there is some legal uncertainty surrounding the data used to train AI models,” which means AI tools frequently infringe existing copyrights. Despite these moral and legal question marks, major players in the game are now exploring controversial AI technology.

