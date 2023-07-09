Firefly’s chances of revival get frankly disappointing response from actor Kaylee (but she knows her character’s fate)





Firefly Star Jewel Staite has provided a direct assessment of the chances of the cult sci-fi series returning for a belated season 2. Created and directed by Joss Whedon, Firefly is a western space series that was canceled by the Fox network after only 11 of its 14 episodes aired. Despite its short-lived run on network television, the series would go on to become a cult following after its home video release, eventually leading to the sequel to the 2005 film. Serenity.

Talk with TV lineStaite revealed that she was asked about the chances of a Firefly revival series all the time, but mostly laughs at the question suggesting there’s a better chance of her returning to the 2012 drama The LA complex. She did, however, share her thoughts on what happened to her Firefly Kaylee, stating that she thinks she would have ended up having children with Sean Maher’s character, Simon Tam. Check out his comments below: I get asked questions all the time about season 2 of Fireflywhich makes me laugh because it’s been like 20 years, but when people ask me that, I’m like, “There’s a better chance that LA Complex that there is no Firefly… Oh, I just wanted her to be a mom. [Simon would be the baby daddy.] I think Kaylee would have made a wonderful mother, and I love the idea of ​​a baby being on the boat and raising the stakes so much. I feel like it would just show different sides of each character’s personality to have a baby. I would have loved to see Captain Mal holding a baby and not knowing what to do with it…. I feel like there’s way more than one kid there. Kaylee just wants to have as many as possible.

Why should Firefly be left alone Set 500 years in the future and following the story of the renegade crew of the ship Serenity, Whedon’s Firefly drawn directly from several well-known and oft-used sci-fi tropes to create an instantly familiar and deeply nuanced fictional universe. While the series would never experience the kind of longevity enjoyed by its other cult series buffy the vampire slayer, Firefly still managed to generate much critical and popular acclaim, and the show’s premature cancellation is still widely seen as a missed opportunity. Driven by the desire for a passionate fan base, over the years there have been many calls to reunite Nathan Fillion’s Captain Mal and the rest of his crew to Firefly season 2, but so far nothing has happened. Now, more than 20 years later, it seems less likely than ever that viewers will have the opportunity to return to their favorite Firefly-class spacecraft. Still, given the high regard in which people still hold the original show, perhaps it’s an example of a beloved property best left alone without the need for an overhaul or update. an additional change. While series revivals often provide an opportunity for an existing fan base to revisit their most beloved properties, in certain circumstances they can also potentially damage the legacy of what has come before. Try to come back to other shows like prison Break, X files And Herohave all experienced their fair share of complaints, and despite firefly own popularity, there’s no guarantee a belated season 2 can live up to the original. Maybe FireflyIt is the lasting legacy is best served by leaving the show as it already is. Source: TV line

