



Tall summer tent poles continue to struggle at the domestic box office, where a horror photo was taken Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate. Insidious: The Red Door opened at around $32.7 million to win the July 7-9 weekend, beating India 5which fell to No. 2 on its second outing with an estimated $26.5 million. The red door outperformed despite weak reviews, marking the series’ second-best domestic opener behind 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2 ($40.3 million), not adjusted for inflation. Overseas, the film also did very well, grossing $31.4 million for a worldwide arc of $64.1 million against a reported budget of just $16 million. Heading into the weekend, preview tracking had suggested that the fifth and final Insidious The installment, directed by series star Patrick Wilson in his directorial debut, is reportedly grossing $25 million or more. Screen Gems has teamed up with Stage 6 Films and Blumhouse on the horror pic, which reteams the original cast, including Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins and Andrew Astor. dial of fatefrom Lucasfilm and Disney, fell more than 55% as it surpassed the $100 million mark domestically to finish Sunday with a sum of $121.2 million. India 5 earned $31.8 million for a foreign tally of $126.7 million and $247.9 million worldwide. The sleeper knocked The sound of freedom, from Angel Studios, ranked third in North America with approximately $18.2 million. The conservative-leaning, crowd-funded film is doing big business in America’s heartland and in the South. The pic, which opened to huge crowds on July 4 after snagging an A+ CinemaScore from audiences, ended Sunday with a national tally of $40.2 million. Pixar and Disney Elementary well held at No. 4, followed by Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse at No. 5. (The Spidey caught up movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 over the weekend in North America.) tower of joy, from Lionsgate, opened in sixth place with a disappointing $5.9 million. The pic, which had hoped for $7-9 million, marks the second of several raunchy comedies to open at the summer box office as Hollywood tries to revive the genre. producers of Neighbors and the co-writer of boobies rich asian, tower of joy stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu as four unlikely friends who embark on a unique international adventure. Other weekend highlights: Elementary passed on DC and Warner Bros. the flash in terms of domestic ticket sales with a cumulative North American of $109 million. July 9, 10:00 a.m.: Updated with additional fat.

