Profit debacle for Netflix, Prime Video, HBO, Disney+ and… even Hollywood!





Jhe world’s most popular digital distribution channels face a significant problem as they witness an unprecedented drop in profits. Platforms such as Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have seen a historic drop in their financial benefits. This change made it clear to many that the company has completely transformed, making the whole system seem like it has gone wrong, as described by the Vulture website. Streaming platforms no longer produce content in the same way as before, which affects the entire audiovisual industry. According to Bloomberg, the economic profits of digital platforms have fallen by 90% since 2013, when they made substantial profits of up to $23.4 billion. Currently, the overall profit does not exceed $2.6 billion. Amazon CEO, Andy Jassylaunched an analysis of the Hollywood studio’s spending on original programming for its platform. Jasi aims to identify the root cause of the problem and has requested analyzes of the budgets of major projects created over the past few months. Bloomberg reports that Jassy and Amazon plan to cut 27,000 jobs and have already scrapped 37 projects deemed unnecessary. What is the problem? The key question lies in the notion of “useless”, as the economic results and audience response to the latest content on streaming platforms determine its quality. Over the past nine months, Amazon released several series in which they invested a large amount of money, but these shows failed to attract large audiences. A notable example is Amazon the show “Citadel”, which became the second most expensive TV show in the history of streaming platforms, with costs exceeding $250 million. However, it failed to rank among the top 10 most-watched TV shows. Similarly, shows such as “Inseparable,” “The Peripheral,” and “Daisy Jones & The Six” had budgets over $100 million, but failed to reach expected viewership. As for competition, HBO made changes and rebranded itself as Max, Netflix decided to drop its cheapest package in Canada, and disney initiated major budget cuts. The main idea for California-based companies is to choose the most profitable subscription plans, including one with ads priced at 5.49 euros per month and another at 12.99 euros per month.

