Entertainment
Prince Harry’s friends are hurt and disgusted by his royal revelations
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beasts newsletter for all things royalty and royals. Subscribe here to receive it in your inbox every Sunday.
Harry’s circle of friends is collapsing
A part of Prince HarryHarry’s friends are genuinely disgusted and deeply hurt by revelations he has made in his book, TV shows and interviews, a royal expert said this week, after it emerged Harry had not attended the wedding of his true witness.
Harry was not present at the wedding of Jack Mann, an old friend who was rumored to be Harrys real best man, although, as he wrote in his memoir, he and Prince William told the media that William was his best man to create an impression of brotherhood.
Netflix allegedly told Harry and Meghan what to deliver for $50 million
Manns’ wedding took place last weekend at a country church in Suffolk, and this week the Daily mails Royal Editor Rebecca English said podcast Confidential Palace, From what I hear, there are a lot of people who are really disgusted with what he has done since he left the royal family. They feel very hurt by some of the revelations he has made. Growing up, William and Harry created a tight-knit circle of friends around each other.
Harry posed for a photo with Mann and a team of his closest friends, including Adam Bidwell, Henry Warhurst, Charlie Gilkes and Mark Dyer at Windsor Castle on the evening of the royal wedding. The photo was featured in his Netflix documentary.
He is no longer believed to be on good terms with several members of the band of brothers, and he writes in his book: Several close friends and beloved characters in my life had berated me for Oprah. How could you reveal such things? About your family?
I told them I didn’t see how speaking to Oprah was any different from what my family and her staff had been doing for decades of secretly informing the press, sowing stories. The only difference was that Meg and I were upfront about it.
Apparently not everyone agrees.
William couldn’t eat before the Oprah interview aired
Prince William was so worried before Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired that he lost his appetite, it has been claimed.
Speak Mirror, Daily Mail Managing Editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News: What I find quite surprising, and I’ve heard this for a long time from many different sources, is that prior to this Oprah interview, William was literally sick of worry.
He wasn’t eating, and he became, not a recluse, but he was definitely hiding. He went to a royal residence for a while to cut himself off from the world. He was just in pieces, basically.
She continued: What Kate (Middleton) was doing was standing by her man. Kate was like, I have to stand up for this guy and protect him. He is destroyed by this. It probably made her pretty tough even though she has a reputation for being shy. But when it comes to protecting her husband, she will step in and protect him.
Subscribe here to get all the latest royal news and gossip with Tom Sykes and Tim Teeman.
Harry’s popularity in the United States is on the rise
A big boost for Harry in new data from polling firm YouGov, reported by Newsweek, which suggests that Harry is (again) more popular than his brother William. Harry was once America’s golden boy, but his ratings plummeted after his memoir was published Spare, from +52 to +7. His wife and wife Meghan Markles perceived a lack of popularity which was also reflected in their split from the Spotify deal, which saw them labeled fucking crooks by streamers Bill Simmons.
Now, however, the tide may have turned, with YouGov saying Harry has a +24 approval rating to William on +22. Meghan only gets +17, based on 40% liking her and 23% disliking her.
Kate, as always, smells like roses, with a net rating of +35.
The poll is based on 1,500 interviews conducted between April and June.
Biden to meet Charles during UK visit
President Joe Biden will discuss climate change with King Charles, during a whirlwind visit to Britain, reports the AP. Biden will also speak with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before heading to a NATO summit in Lithuania.
The President will meet the King at Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth hosted Barack Obama in 2016 and Trump in 2018. The meeting follows First Lady Dr Jill Biden attending the coronation of Charles and Joe and Jill Biden attending the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth.
After Biden and Charles met at the UN climate summit COP26, Biden told him: We really need you.
You are very kind to say that, replied Charles.
Sexism and Palace Salary
The Kings’ male private secretary earns more than double the salary of Queens’ top assistant, THE Sunday time recently reported after analysis of the annual report on sovereign subsidies. Figures released for the first time reveal that Sir Clive Alderton, Charles’s right-hand man, is paid between 205,000 and 210,000, while Sophie Densham, Camilla’s private secretary, is paid between 90,000 and 95,000. A former senior courtier told the newspaper: I’m really shocked at the disparity and I’m amazed at Sophie’s salary which is a kick in the teeth. She’s a real grafter, and hers is a huge, damn busy job.
A Buckingham Palace official said: His [Densham] the pay package is set at a position comparable to the private secretary to the late Duke of Edinburgh. A royal source who is familiar with Alderton and Densham told the newspaper: Whether you think there is a disparity in pay because of their gender rather than their seniority, there is a question there. Sophie is known to be a very capable and dedicated support to the Queen.
This week in royal history
On July 9, 1982, intruder Michael Fagan broke into Buckingham Palace and engaged the Queen in conversation in her bedroom before palace security guards evicted him.
Unanswered Questions
What will Biden and Charles discuss? What next for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson after King Charles allegedly let them stay at the Royal Lodge following her breast cancer diagnosis and surgery?
Do you like the royal cover of The Daily Beasts? Register here to receive Royalist newsletters straight to your inbox.
Learn more about The Daily Beast.
Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.
Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/prince-harry-friends-hurt-disgusted-125114256.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lammy pledges to restore the UK government’s commitment to international law
- Prince Harry’s friends are hurt and disgusted by his royal revelations
- Google Calendar update brings new workplace improvements
- City leaders welcome the Presiding Bishop of the International Church of Christ to the coast
- World earthquake report for Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Why Winnie-the-Pooh Makes Xi Jinping Uncomfortable | world news
- Jokowi spends the weekend in Yogyakarta, welcomes residents and traders to Malioboro
- Profit debacle for Netflix, Prime Video, HBO, Disney+ and… even Hollywood!
- Wimbledon fans complain to BBC about ‘totally unacceptable’ John McEnroe comments | Tennis | Sport
- Lottie Moss stuns in see-through dress on date night with mystery older man
- It’s time to attack your company’s technical capital
- ISIS leader killed in airstrike in Syria, US Central Command says