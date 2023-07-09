Prince Harry’s friends are hurt and disgusted by his royal revelations

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beasts newsletter for all things royalty and royals. Subscribe here to receive it in your inbox every Sunday.

Harry’s circle of friends is collapsing

A part of Prince HarryHarry’s friends are genuinely disgusted and deeply hurt by revelations he has made in his book, TV shows and interviews, a royal expert said this week, after it emerged Harry had not attended the wedding of his true witness.

Harry was not present at the wedding of Jack Mann, an old friend who was rumored to be Harrys real best man, although, as he wrote in his memoir, he and Prince William told the media that William was his best man to create an impression of brotherhood.

Netflix allegedly told Harry and Meghan what to deliver for $50 million

Manns’ wedding took place last weekend at a country church in Suffolk, and this week the Daily mails Royal Editor Rebecca English said podcast Confidential Palace, From what I hear, there are a lot of people who are really disgusted with what he has done since he left the royal family. They feel very hurt by some of the revelations he has made. Growing up, William and Harry created a tight-knit circle of friends around each other.

Harry posed for a photo with Mann and a team of his closest friends, including Adam Bidwell, Henry Warhurst, Charlie Gilkes and Mark Dyer at Windsor Castle on the evening of the royal wedding. The photo was featured in his Netflix documentary.

He is no longer believed to be on good terms with several members of the band of brothers, and he writes in his book: Several close friends and beloved characters in my life had berated me for Oprah. How could you reveal such things? About your family?

I told them I didn’t see how speaking to Oprah was any different from what my family and her staff had been doing for decades of secretly informing the press, sowing stories. The only difference was that Meg and I were upfront about it.

The story continues

Apparently not everyone agrees.

William couldn’t eat before the Oprah interview aired

Prince William was so worried before Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired that he lost his appetite, it has been claimed.

Speak Mirror, Daily Mail Managing Editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News: What I find quite surprising, and I’ve heard this for a long time from many different sources, is that prior to this Oprah interview, William was literally sick of worry.