Nigerian actor Kanayo gives his son a stern warning about tattoos as he heads to the US – Nairobi News







Nigerian actor Kanayo Kanayo and his son. PHOTO: COURTESY

Nollywood actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere MFR popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo has sent a stern warning to his son as he prepares to study in the USA. The talented actor expressed his love and support for his son, offering heartfelt prayer and guidance before he left. In a video shared on his Instagram page, Kanayo O. Kanayo expressed his belief that his son’s accomplishments would make America proud and lead to celebration. With a father’s pride shining through, the 61-year-old Nigerian actor encouraged his son to embrace the positives of the country and prioritize his education and career. In particular, Kanayo stressed the importance of staying focused and not getting distracted by tattoos, urging his son to stay true to his upbringing. He stressed the need to remember God and stay under his guidance throughout this new journey. The actor’s genuine concern for his son’s well-being and future success was evident when he delivered his message. Kanayo also offered a prayer for his son to retain his sexuality, hoping he would navigate this new chapter in his life with grace and good fortune. Kanayo wrote on his Instagram: “America will be proud of you. Your accomplishments will cause America to celebrate you. You will imbibe the good of the country and eat the good of the country. You will continue to be an HE of Ezinihitte Mbaise in Nigeria. You need to focus on your books and your work, NOT THE TATTOOS. May you never depart from your education. Don’t forget God. You will always be on God’s radar and GPS. Good luck, my boy. Kanayo is one of the biggest names in the Nigerian film industry as an actor, writer and producer. His acting career spans four decades and he is best known for Family Battle (2005), Apaye (2014) and Up North (2018). He has over 176 film titles to his name. Two other titles – Charlie and the Boys and Finding Odera – are the two upcoming films. Among his film nominations and awards are Best Supporting Actor (Nominated, 2019) and Best Actor in a Leading Role (2014 Nominee, 2008 Nominee and 2006 Winner) – all from the African Movie Academy Awards. Read also :

