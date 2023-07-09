‘He lifted me up, it was so sexy to me’: Hollywood star found kissing Keanu Reeves far less sexy than kissing his Who WentOfftheScript co-star





Keanu Reeves has had his fair share of romance on and off movies. Taking a break from all the killing, theJohn Wickthe actor decided to star in the 2019 Netflix movieAlways be my maybe.Alongside Ali Wong and several others, Reeves enjoyed making the film. During an interview, however, Ali Wong revealed that she was more impressed with Keanu Reeves’ co-star Daniel Dae Kim. Revealing that Dae Kim improvised their kissing scene, Ali Wong recalled that it was even more exciting than kissing Reeves. Ali Wong was more impressed with Keanu Reeves’ co-star With the theme of childhood love against a backdrop of adulthood and modernity, Always be my maybe had an incredible cast of Ali Wong, Randall Park, Keanu Reeves and several others. With many actors in the mix, Ali Wong had the time of her life when she got to kiss many actors. Read also : Money Means Nothing To Me: Despite Asking $15,000,000 For John Wick 4, Keanu Reeves Feels Something Far More Important To Him Than Money In an interview onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show,Wong revealed that she got to kiss Keanu Reeves and Daniel Dae Kim. Although she didn’t say who kissed better, Ali Wong revealed that she was more impressed with what Daniel Dae Kim did while they kissed. According to the actress, Dae Kim left the script and picked her up like she weighed nothing. “I kiss a lot of sexy men [in the movie]. Basically, I made Netflix spend all that money on a movie just so I could kiss Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves. [Daniel Dae Kim] improvised by lifting me up [during a scene], and it was even more exciting than kissing Keanu. I told my best friend, he picked me up and it wasn’t even a problem for him. It was so sexy to me. THEJohn WickThe actor didn’t consider the comparison important since he was happy to star in an Ali Wong movie. Recalling how Reeves agreed to do the film, Ali Wong felt proud of herself because Reeves was a fan of her stand-up comedy. Suggested: Marvel Star Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Accused of Protecting Close Friend and Beef Co-Star David Choe Over Past R-pe Comments With Adult Star Keanu Reeves was already impressed with Ali Wong Related: I’m not ready to do this In an interview,Always be my maybedirector Nahnatchka Khan and Ali Wong sat down to discuss their film. As the interview went on, Ali Wong couldn’t feel prouder of herself as Keanu Reeves complimented Wong’s humor and she was part of the reason Reeves agreed to do the film. He loved that she was so cheeky. He was like, you don’t take prisoners, and I love that”. He was like, I would be honored to be a part of this love story. said Nahnachka Khan. Ali Wong added, “He told me that when he considers doing a project, it’s all about the people, the script, and the director. He must have liked those three things because he said yes. With a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDB and a whopping 89% on Rotten Tomatoes,Always be my maybe,with Keanu Reeves and Ali Wong is available to stream on Netflix in the US Source: Youtube

